Today, rather than employing the common practice of “writing what I know,” I thought I would write about something I am unfamiliar with, which is a good night’s sleep.
As we get older, we adapt to many changes in our lives. One adjustment concerns the inability to sleep soundly. As a 62-year-old person, I can tell you, at my age, you have a better chance of hitting the lottery on the same day a meteorite hits your garage than you do of getting eight hours of sleep. Of course, I am exaggerating. I have slept eight hours. But it took place over the period of a month-and-a-half.
When I was a teenager, I remember being able to fall asleep around 9 p.m. and remaining in bed snoozing until a friend stopped by two days later to wake me up. Now, the only time I seem to be able to fall asleep is when I attend a Zoom meeting for work.
Often, at bedtime, I lie awake and toss and turn. The other night, I couldn’t fall asleep, so I got up and went to the computer to see if I might find a solution for my insomnia online. In an effort to remain focused on the task at hand, I limited myself to watching only 20 minutes of giggling babies on YouTube and one 35-minute DIY video on installing a dishwasher, before searching for information on falling asleep.
I have tried all of the usual pre-slumber suggestions: sipping herbal tea, breathing exercises and taking a warm shower. Nothing seems to work. On this particular night, I stumbled across a more radical idea. I saw a blog post on falling to sleep where the author suggested you do some reading which prompts a mental response. The theory is that having a gentle conversation with yourself about the topic at hand will eventually cause drowsiness and help you to nod off. Ignoring the obvious implication I might be so boring I could put myself to sleep, I decided to give it a try.
I surfed the web until I found the perfect reading material for this type of interaction, which turned out to be a list of sleep facts. Below you will find the information I read and my responses.
I’ll bet you didn’t know that:
Humans are the only mammals that willingly delay sleep. (This goes a long way towards explaining why kangaroos make miserable third-shift employees.)
Sleep deprivation will kill you more quickly than food deprivation. (And oxygen deprivation will kill you more quickly than sleep deprivation.)
Two-thirds of a cat’s life is spent asleep. (I suspect the other third of a cat’s life is split between napping, using the litterbox, and knocking items off the countertop.)
The sensation of falling when half asleep and jerking yourself awake is called “hypnic jerks.” (I’m pretty sure the Hypnic Jerks was the name of a local rock band when I was in high school.)
Sleeping in two segments was normal in the 17th century. People would get up in the middle of the night and read, pray, be intimate, or socialize with others. (Forget about the 17th century. I sleep in multiple segments every night, and the activity I partake in when I am up consists of going to the bathroom.)
Adults who get less than seven hours of sleep per night are more likely to have diabetes, asthma or cancer. (They are also more likely to be extremely cranky.) The perfect nap, according to NASA, lasts for 26 minutes. (You don’t have to be a rocket scientist to know this, but apparently, it helps.)
Stress and anxiety cause more than half of Americans to lose sleep. (It would seem those rocket scientists are very busy compiling obvious facts about sleep for internet lists.)
Twenty percent of pilots have admitted to making a serious error due to sleepiness. (This might be a good time to remember that Amtrak has resumed rail service in Vermont.)
Morning people are more likely to be successful in their careers. (Morning people are also more likely to be bludgeoned to death by non-morning people.)
It’s thought that up to 15% of the population are sleepwalkers. (Anyone who has been in New York City during the morning rush hour can tell you the number is much higher than this.)
Most people burn more calories while they sleep than they do watching television. (I wonder how many calories you burn if you fall asleep watching TV?)
Lack of sleep can affect your memory as sleep triggers changes in the brain that solidifies memories. (I had a very funny comment to make about this fact, but I can’t remember what it was.)
Unfortunately, I am unable to share the rest of the list with you. I fell asleep before I finished reading it …
Mark S. Albury lives in Northfield Falls.
