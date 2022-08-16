Today, rather than employing the common practice of “writing what I know,” I thought I would write about something I am unfamiliar with, which is a good night’s sleep.

As we get older, we adapt to many changes in our lives. One adjustment concerns the inability to sleep soundly. As a 62-year-old person, I can tell you, at my age, you have a better chance of hitting the lottery on the same day a meteorite hits your garage than you do of getting eight hours of sleep. Of course, I am exaggerating. I have slept eight hours. But it took place over the period of a month-and-a-half.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.