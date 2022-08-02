I got a phone call from my Uncle Fred and his wife, Deb, who were looking for someone to help them split and stack wood. The fact they were asking me for assistance with an activity that entailed physical effort was an indication they were desperate. Even as this thought crossed my mind, I began looking for an excuse to get out of a day of hard work. Unfortunately, a quick check of my calendar determined I had no upcoming appointments to review insurance policies with my agent or have elective surgery.
“Sure,” I said in my most convincing tone, “I would love to help out.”
As I pulled up to their farmhouse, I saw, across a field, a pile of huge logs. Fred and Deb came out the back door, and after we exchanged niceties, the conversation turned to the subject at hand.
“What do you know about wood?” My uncle asked.
“Well, let me start by telling you I was born in 1959 in Elizabeth, New Jersey.” I said. “I weighed 8 pounds, 6 ounces and was sleeping through the night at 3 weeks. By all accounts, I was very cute and quite precocious ….”
“Wood … ,” my uncle prompted.
“Oh, right. My experience with wood started with pine blocks I had at a young age. Once, when I was 5, I got poked with a stick in the upper thigh. I think it was a piece of oak. Later, when I was in the eighth grade, I watched “Star Trek,” and I was intrigued by the captain’s log ….”
Before I could get to the part about my high school mascot being a lumberjack, Fred was across the field getting ready to fire up the splitter.
When I joined him, I learned we each would be assigned a job. In light of the fact that we picked a cloudless day of 110 degrees to stand in the open field and undertake this project, I was hoping to be appointed cabana attendant. Unfortunately, no such position was available. The next most desirable job was to operate the splitter, but since I had taken an allergy pill earlier in the day and the splitter was considered “heavy machinery,” this option was ruled out.
Instead, I was relegated to “log positioner.” This task entailed rolling logs from the pile over to the machine, lining them up, and then maneuvering the wood as it got split into smaller logs. Once split, I would toss the logs aside for Deb to stack.
In a ploy to postpone the pending perspiration, I complimented Fred on the gas-powered wood splitter he borrowed for the day. A label on the machine said that it provided 28 tons of splitting pressure.
“Wow!” I said to my uncle. “28 tons of pressure is equivalent to the weight of 23 Mazda Miatas. In fact, that’s the same weight as 215 Dwayne “The Rock” Johnsons. Or 5,600 average-sized house cats. Or ….”
But Fred remained on task. He slipped his nephew-canceling headphones down over his ears and started the engine.
We worked hard for several hours and were making substantial progress on the wood pile.
While my mind is known to occasionally wander, there are a few phrases which always get my attention and bring me back into the present moment. Statements such as, “Your fly is down” or “I think your car is on fire” both appear on this list. As it turns out, at the top of the list is the statement, “Hey, look! A snake!”
When Fred uttered these words, I am certain he didn’t anticipate I would jump into his arms and shriek. After I climbed down from his shoulders, he bent over and picked up the colorful reptile.
“It’s just a milk snake,” Fred said. “They might bite you, but they aren’t poisonous.”
On a scale of 1 to 10, these words of comfort scored a minus 7. We got back to work, and just as my nerves were beginning to settle, we split a log and thousands of large black ants spilled onto the ground.
We determined it was just a matter of time before the locusts arrived, so we decided to call it a day. “What do you say we go get a beer?” Fred said. Coincidentally, “What do you say we go get a beer?” just happens to be number two on the “statements that get my attention” list.
As we sat down with a cold beverage in hand and discussed the day’s progress, we acknowledged the pile of wood which remained to be split and stacked. “You know,” my uncle said, “if you come down next weekend, we could finish the job.”
“Jeez, Fred, I would love to,” I responded. “Unfortunately, next weekend I’m scheduled to have my buttock augmentation surgery …”
Mark S. Albury lives in Northfield Falls.
