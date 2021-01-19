The holidays sure were different this year. I’m not much of a social butterfly, but I have always looked forward to getting together with others on Dec. 31 to ring in the new year. A few weeks ago on the big day, I found myself at home wallowing in self-pity — alone and party-less. It was early evening, and I decided to lie down on the sofa for a nap. In a matter of minutes, I was visited by a ghost of New Year’s past.
I feared another ridiculous column set-up but decided to hear the apparition out. The ghost told me there was nothing to worry about; all the friends I needed for a rip-roaring New Year’s Eve were right here in my house. Before he could explain, I awoke to the sound of commotion coming from the other room. I got up to investigate.
Imagine my surprise to see a full-blown party taking place. I entered the kitchen to find Joy and Dawn near the sink, getting an early start on the bubbly. Near them, the Green Giant was lecturing Duncan Hines and Sara Lee about the importance of eating vegetables, and Aunt Jemima and Uncle Ben were discussing ungrateful nieces and nephews. At the kitchen table, Little Debbie, Chef Boyardee, Betty Crocker and Lorna Doone were playing poker for store coupons. Ben and Jerry were chilling on the countertop, and Mrs. Dash and Sweet Baby Ray were engaged in a hot conversation by the spice rack. Famous Amos and Mrs. Fields stood at the oven trying to figure out the preheat feature, and Peter Pan and Skippy were generally acting like a couple of nuts. Speeder and Earl prepared Irish Coffee for Jennie-O and Swiss Miss, as Jiffy Pop and Orville Redenbacher jostled for a turn at the microwave. Marie Callender asked if I would turn up the thermostat; said she was freezing.
The living room was filled with even more guests. Johnnie Walker, Jack Daniel’s and a couple of Buds were playing drinking games by the fireplace while Dr. Scholl and Doc Marten sat in the corner quizzing Dr. Pepper on his medical credentials.
Slim Jim and Cracker Jack commiserated about limited concession sales as a result of movie theaters being closed, and Sugar Daddy nodded in agreement.
Mr. Goodbar, a Jolly Rancher and Mike and Ike found my stash of leftover Halloween candy in the front closet, and were telling whoppers, snickering and having a grand old time. I saw several Sour Patch Kids tearing around the furniture, as Three Musketeers regaled everyone with tales of their swashbuckling adventures.
Down the hall in the bedroom, Eddie Bauer, Christian Dior and the Brooks Brothers rummaged through the closet, debating about when they felt certain items of my clothing would come back in style.
Mr. Bubble held court in the master bath, telling clean jokes to anyone who would listen, while a Fisherman’s Friend sat quietly by the medicine cabinet.
For the most part, it was a very subdued gathering. Unfortunately, before long, things started to get out of hand.
Loud cheering erupted from the living room; I ran back just as Captain Morgan had my ironing board at the open window and was forcing Jim Beam to walk the plank.
I simultaneously observed Mr. Salty outside laying on the icy driveway and heard Ray Ban on the phone inviting Mary Kay and Max Factor to join the bash.
The candy crowd was getting carried away as well. A couple of Nerds and Goobers were throwing Baby Ruth in the air and catching her. All I needed was some butterfingers to drop the poor child. I went over and asked them to Take5 just as I heard more loud noise coming from the bedroom. Back down the hallway, I found Levi Strauss telling inappropriate political jokes while beating up on MyPillow, and Tommy Hilfiger shouting at Lady Godiva to put on some clothes.
Mrs. Butterworth approached and said Mrs. Smith and a Hungry Man were together in the freezer. On my return to the kitchen to see what was going on, I passed the bathroom and saw Mr. Clean had filled the tub with hot water and was splashing around with Liquid Plumber.
Back in the kitchen, Oscar Mayer had a beef with Jimmy Dean, and they were wrestling on the floor, as a heated argument was taking place between Texas Pete and hot sauce baron Frank.
I had seen enough. I ran back to the sofa and threw the afghan over my head. Several minutes later, everything was quiet. When I got up and looked around, the house was empty. Comforted with the thought that it all had been a bad dream, I opened the drapes and saw my ironing board stuck in a snowbank on the front lawn …
Mark S. Albury lives in Northfield Falls.
