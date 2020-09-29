The pandemic has given us ample time for self-reflection. I have used the opportunity to think about all of the changes my body has undergone in recent years.
I started on this train of thought after coming across a recent photo of some college friends I have not seen in a long time. Everyone had aged so much the picture looked like it had been clipped from an AARP brochure. Mind you, I’m not in denial about aging; it’s just that, unlike my classmates, I’m not getting older.
While not ready to admit to advancing chronologically, I concede I have experienced some physical changes with the passing seasons. For example, there is the issue of hair. I can deal with going bald. I have been resigned to this fate since my mid-20s.
I just don’t understand why we lose the hair on our head, but it continues to grow on our chest, back and legs. I’ve seen older guys at the beach who, if it weren’t for their follicle-free domes, might be mistaken for silverback gorillas.
Recently, I’ve also had to deal with lone stray hairs originating from places like my forehead, the top of my nose or my neck which literally appear overnight. One morning, I awoke to a hair the thickness of dental floss protruding from my eyebrow which, when pulled taut, reached my chin.
As a male, I have the added challenge of coping with ever-growing bushes of hair in my ears. It’s like having Chia pets planted on the sides of my head.
In my 40s, I would use tweezers to remove errant ear hairs. But the follicles kept growing back. In my 50s, I used scissors to control my nest of aural locks. Still the hairs multiplied. I suspect that by the time I reach 70, I may have to invest in a small weedwhacker to deal with the problem.
The follicle situation is not the only body battle I am fighting. Certain parts of me cannot decide whether they want to grow or shrink. For example, my ears continue to get larger, but I have lost an inch in height over the past few years. If this trend continues, eventually I will be able to pass for a Jedi master.
And then there is the matter of eyesight. If you don’t count my inability to see things up close or far away, my eyesight is exactly as it was in grammar school. I wear contacts now, but I haven’t changed my prescription in years. That’s the good news. The bad news is the strength of my reading glasses keeps going up like numbers on a gas pump. If I forget my cheaters and am out in public needing to read something, I will usually ask a kind bystander to take the item, walk across the road, and hold it up so that it becomes legible.
Do I even need to discuss memory problems? I used to chalk up my inability to remember my kids’ names when they were younger to stressful times as a single parent. Unfortunately, the boys (their names are on the tip of my tongue) are all grown up and on their own, so I can’t blame any current memory lapses on them.
I have difficulty remembering minor things. For example, every so often I find myself rummaging through drawers and closets trying to recall what I wanted to get when I entered the room. Invariably, this senior moment will end when the neighbor comes in and kicks me out of his house. It’s extremely embarrassing.
And sleep has been elusive. At first, I thought my insomnia was caused by excessively worrying about the fact our world appears to be hurtling towards a catastrophic demise: with the pandemic, violence in the streets, self-serving politicians, hurricanes, floods and wildfires. Lately, I have been thinking my lack of REM might be the result of something more significant, perhaps drinking too much water close to bedtime.
In light of these pesky changes I have been experiencing, I decided to look up what else I might experience in the coming days as I get further away from the day I was born. It turns out there is not a lot to look forward to. According to information put out by the Mayo Clinic, I can expect my brain to shrink, and I might also lose my taste. Some of my “friends” may joke that I have already started down this slippery slope based on the fact I still laugh at Monty Python and make questionable fashion decisions.
It seems I can also look forward to becoming thin-skinned in the years to come. I’m sure my friends would have something to say about this as well. Personally, I don’t really care what my ignorant, simple-minded buddies think about me.
Mark S. Albury lives in Northfield Falls.
