Sometimes the best ideas never come to fruition. On Saturday, after a productive day of getting chores done around the house, I had a decadent thought. Why not take a nap? I didn’t have in mind lying down for a couple minutes and relaxing. I was envisioning a full-blown, pass-out-on-the-sofa-drool-on-the-cushion-wake-up-numb-and-disoriented-unable-to-form-complete-sentences, adult nap. The perfect storm of slumber conditions were in place; it was a cold and rainy March afternoon, the sofa was unoccupied, and the effects of the coffee I drank earlier had worn off. I decided to go for it.

I grabbed my favorite afghan and retreated to the living room, put a nice, long, B.B. King CD in the stereo, and crashed on the couch. Things progressed nicely. My eyelids got heavy, and my thoughts became foggy. I was well on the road to La La Land when I heard the phone in the kitchen ring.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.