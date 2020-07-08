On occasion, people approach me and ask how I come up with the silly ideas for this column. The fact is the concepts are all in my head, stored in the dark recesses of my gray matter. The challenge is bringing these ideas to the surface and committing them to words on a page.
It is imperative, during this creative process, not to be pulled off course by Procrastination and his twin brother, Distraction. Fortunately, my focus has been described by someone who should know (me — in my diary) as razor-sharp. I am a consummate professional rarely lured away from the task at hand by these two nemeses.
Allow me to give you an example of my exemplary work ethic on a typical Saturday morning.
7 a.m. Woke up and mentally prepared for a session of extensive writing. Turned on the computer and went to the kitchen to grab a cup of coffee.
7:05 a.m. Saw a book on the kitchen table that I have been waiting to finish.
7:06 a.m. Sat down, colored the last picture, ripped it out of the book and hung it on the refrigerator.
8:15 a.m. Returned to the computer and tried to think up an opening sentence for the classic story I was about to begin. Typed “Call me Ishmael” and laughed out loud at my great wit.
8:30 a.m. Looked out the window and saw that the bird feeder was empty. While retrieving seeds to refill the feeder, noticed the spices in the kitchen spice rack were in no particular order. Arranged the spices alphabetically by regions of the world where they originated.
8:35 a.m. Back to work and I see I forgot to address the feeder situation.
8:40 a.m. Filled the bird feeder and weed-whacked around the tree so the squirrels would have easy access to the new supply of seeds.
8:45 a.m. Sat down at the computer, deleted Ishmael sentence, and tried to think of an opening sentence that hadn’t already been written. Looked down at the keyboard for inspiration and noticed that my fingernails were getting long. Went to find nail clippers to rectify the situation.
9:20 a.m. Returned to the computer well-groomed and ready to write. Tried to see how fast I could type “The quick red fox jumped over the lazy brown dog” without looking.
9:22 a.m. Deleted “The quivk ted dox kumpd overt thr last browm fog.”
9:30 a.m. Phone rang. Attempted to ignore it, but my mind started playing tricks on me. What if it was one of my sons needing help? Or more importantly, someone telling me I might already be a winner?
9:31 a.m. Picked up the phone, listened for a minute, and then explained I did not want the extended warranty on my 14-year-old car.
10 a.m. Realized I had better get to work. Stared at the computer and concentrated. Noticed that the screen was extremely dusty. Retrieved a rag and some cleaner and wiped the computer down. Also dusted the keyboard, the desk and all of the furniture in the room.
10:25 a.m. Made a vow not to move from my chair until a new column was started.
10:26 a.m. Got up to get another cup of coffee.
10:30 a.m. Renewed vow not to leave chair until a column was started.
10:31-10:41 a.m. Tried to reach a paperclip on the bookshelf without leaving my chair.
10:42 a.m. Scraped the plaque off my teeth with a paperclip.
10:50 a.m. Decided to hone my concentration by meditating and observing the sounds around me. Heard the melodious chirping of the birds outside. The gentle hum of the computer. A breeze blowing the curtain open. A soft whistling noise coming from my nose with every breath.
10:52 a.m. Went to the bathroom and clipped my nose hairs. While there, tended to errant eyebrow and ear hairs.
11 a.m. In front of the computer again, typed my byline, and then did a word count. Four words written already! I have a good feeling about my morning productivity. Gazed absently at the monitor waiting for a visit from the muse to help me with the remaining 796 words of my 800-word column.
11:10 a.m. Googled “writer’s block” for inspiration. Followed the natural progression of links to YouTube.
11:15-11:45 a.m. Watched “animals doing funny things” on YouTube. Determined that when I grow up I’m going to get either an emperor penguin or a proboscis monkey for a pet.
11:50 a.m. Made a final vow to stay on task and start writing my column.
1:35 p.m. Woke up with my face on the keyboard. Relocated to the sofa to take a nap. Tomorrow is another day.
Mark S. Albury lives in Northfield Falls.
