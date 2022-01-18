I am not sure if it is a result of the pandemic or not, but there is a movement afoot where people take on household projects normally reserved for professionals. The “do it yourself” (DIY) crowd derives pleasure in learning how to fix things and then making the repairs on their own. When it comes to malfunctioning appliances, I am, for the most part, a “call a professional” or CAP homeowner rather than a DIY homeowner.
My reluctance to address maintenance issues — especially those involving electrical and plumbing systems — is based on economics, not laziness. In the past, I have been known to disassemble an existing structure, scramble all the components, and then lose a few parts and break a few others before calling the repairman to come and clean up my mess — usually at a much higher cost than I would have sustained if I had placed the call prior to my failed effort.
The rare instances when I complete a home improvement project on my own frequently come with an added bonus. For example, one time, I installed a light fixture in the garage and now, whenever I hit the switch, my microwave turns on.
For more than six months, the toilet in my bathroom wouldn’t shut off. It had gotten so annoying I entertained the idea of calling the plumber.
I was talking to one of my sons about the problem.
“My toilet is running,” I told him.
“You’d better go catch it,” he replied.
Clearly, that apple didn’t fall far from the tree.
“Why don’t you fix it yourself,” he said. “Just go on YouTube and look up a video. You can learn how to do anything on YouTube.”
And that’s exactly what I did. I got online, went to YouTube, and learned quite a bit. For example, did you know if you turn up your computer volume loud enough, you can completely drown out the sound of a running toilet while watching Baby Shark videos?
Eventually, I stumbled upon a video where some guy demonstrated the process for repairing a toilet.
Armed with this knowledge, I made a trip to the hardware store to pick up everything I needed to get the job done. When I entered the business, I was overwhelmed by the variety of inventory. There were fasteners, hand tools, keys, hinges, chains, electrical supplies, paints, pet supplies, and lawn and garden products. I felt like a stranger in a strange land while observing the natives communicate in a foreign language.
Two gentlemen in front of the power tools were throwing around terms like high-carbon steel, RPMs, wattage, amps, plunge and bevel-cutting capacity, and weighing the merits of magnesium components in circular saws.
Three guys near the gardening section exhorted the ins and outs of acidics, aeration, bone meal, calcific limestone, perennials, vermicomposting and double digging.
An employee and a customer in the paint area discussed pigment, adhesion primer, caulking, epoxy enamels, lacquers, intercoats, overspray and marine finishes.
I found the plumbing supplies section, picked out the parts the fellow in the YouTube video said I would need, and headed to the register. The clerk and I held a brief discussion in the universal language of the U.S. dollar before I left the store with the goods.
Once home, I did some quick research to determine if there was such a thing as a God of victory, as I would need all the help I could get. Sure enough, in the Hindu religion, Ganesha is widely considered the Lord of Success. After a few internal pleas to Ganesha, I adjusted my pants to expose several inches of my butt, bent over the toilet, and got to work.
It really was quite easy. As anyone who has fixed a running toilet can tell you, it was just a matter of taking the no hub adjustable horizontal siphon jet, checking that the closet flanges gasket were attached to the ballcock and fill valve, making sure the flexible water connections and trip lever weren’t impeded by the flapper or wax rings, reattaching the integral inlet spud adjusting the trap seal ensuring nominal dimensions for pressure balance, and putting the lid back on the tank.
Not to brag or anything, but I must be smarter than your average plumber as I was able to make the repair with fewer parts than my YouTube friend seemed to think I would need. I threw the extra hardware in the trash and marveled at my work.
I’m proud to report that for almost 15 minutes, I didn’t hear the toilet running at all. In fact, it wasn’t until I saw the bathmat floating down the hallway that I picked up the phone and called the plumber.
Mark Albury lives in Northfield Falls.
