As we slowly return to our pre-COVID way of life, there are certain things I will miss. For example, I will miss the ability to talk to myself undetected while wearing a mask.
I haven’t always talked to myself; this is a habit I developed during the pandemic. My road to self-discussion started innocently enough. Absent any human contact on the home front, I commenced to offering myself spoken motivation to perform minor chores.
If there was a load of laundry in the washer which needed to be switched over to the dryer, but I was too tired to get off the sofa to go to the basement and perform the task, I would utilize verbal encouragement. “Come on man, I’ve got this. All I have to do is get up. It’s a short walk downstairs. I can do this.”
Soon, I was wandering around the house talking like I was narrating a video blog of my personal diary, only without the camera. “I have a good feeling about today. Today is the day I’m going to check the windowsills and find the elusive Musca Domestica fly for my Dead Bug collection.”
Talking to myself turned out to be a slippery slope. In the beginning, conversations were one-sided. It was just me talking to myself. This quickly evolved to me talking to Myself, with Myself talking back. Truth be told, it is nice to have chats with another voice in the room. I find Myself to be witty and intelligent; and occasionally contrary, which can be helpful. For example, last Saturday, I was telling Myself I really had to mow the lawn. My co-conversationalist pointed out the activity was futile, as the grass would ultimately regrow. Instead of mowing, I opted to sit on the porch and drink a beer.
At first, I wasn’t too worried about the issue of talking to Myself. No harm, no foul, as they say. This was especially true since no one knew about my newly acquired quirk.
I began to realize talking to Myself might be getting out of hand a few weeks ago. My son stopped over and I didn’t hear him come in. When I entered the kitchen a few minutes later and saw him, he said he didn’t yell “hi” because he could hear I was on the phone. Only I wasn’t on the phone. I was in my room deep in conversation with Myself. I fear it is just a matter of time before people discover my little secret and assume I’ve lost my marbles. Regrettably, at this point, I can’t put the genie that is Myself back in the bottle.
When I’m in the car, I might argue with Myself about a very important subject, like who was the better Bond, Timothy Dalton or Pierce Bronson, and people will assume I’m on the phone with my Bluetooth connection. Unfortunately, my idiosyncrasy gets more complicated out in public. The problem stems from the fact the voice in my head can be a bit of a smart aleck. This is where the mask has come in handy. Admittedly, it doesn’t completely conceal my conversations entirely, however, it does obfuscate the words enough to render the dialogue unintelligible to anyone nearby.
For example, recently I was at the food store and ran into a burly gentleman who was not wearing a mask. Of course, I had to have a real-time exchange with Myself about the situation.
Me: Look at this guy without a mask.
Myself: He’s wearing a Flat Earth Society T-shirt. What does this guy’s brain weigh?
Burly guy: What did you say?
Me: Uh, I said I’m looking for some plain whey.
Myself: Clearly, he isn’t the sharpest tool in the shed.
Burly guy: What?
Me: Jewel Bread. I’m going to make Jewel Bread.
Burly guy: What’s Jewel Bread.
Myself: It’s like a Henway.
Burly guy: What’s a Henway?
Myself: About three …
Me: Never mind. Jewel Bread is bread my mom used to make. Hey, great talking to you, have a good afternoon.
Without a mask to flummox this misguided gentleman, the encounter might have resulted in a donnybrook in the dairy aisle. Fortunately, face covering saved me from having to carry my head home in my reusable canvas shopping bag.
Knowing that a mask protects me from getting pummeled in the produce section or drubbed at the deli counter, I am able to enjoy going to the local grocery to do some people-watching and to make innocent observations about others to Myself.
So, if you see me in the store wearing a mask after the pandemic is over, there are two things you can be sure of: One, I am not a germaphobe; and two, I am probably talking to Myself about you.
Mark S. Albury lives in Northfield Falls.
