If you blink at any point after Memorial Day, you will find yourself looking in the face of Labor Day. Often, this observation leads to the realization you have not yet addressed all of your summer projects.
I had an ambitious list of items I hoped to get done around the house this year. Unfortunately, I tend to put off any type of work in favor of finding something fun to do. Suddenly it is almost fall and there are numerous household jobs I haven’t completed.
And then I had an idea. I could offer a program for adults who are looking for a sense of guidance, camaraderie and teamwork. Adults who might welcome the chance to meet and work with others to assist a professed procrastinator.
I thought of a program name and created the following brochure:
The Mark Albury Team-Building Workshop
Program overview:
If you are searching for a fun, satisfying end of the summer activity, the Mark Albury Team-Building Workshop is for you. This five-day program, billed as an opportunity to experience the great outdoors while learning lifelong homeowner skills, is for hard-working adults who aren’t afraid of a little sweat and getting dirty. While no expertise is required, if you are handy, you might work your way up to team leader!
Participants get to show off their “outdoors living” know-how by setting up their own tents and sleeping each night in the backyard. After an early breakfast, the team gets started working as a cohesive unit taking part in projects set up by the facilitator. All classes are hands-on, and participants are expected to work and bond with their peers as they accomplish the goal of preparing Camp Albury for the long Vermont winter.
About the facility:
Nestled in the rolling hills of central Vermont, Camp Albury features a ranch-style lodge situated on a third of an acre in a quiet neighborhood. Built in the late ‘60s, the facility has two bedrooms, two bathrooms, a detached garage and a stunning entryway which serves as breakout meeting space.
Meet the facilitator:
Mark Albury is a leader in the field of procrastination. He is the founder of Leave Any Toil or Effort Routinely (LATER), an organization which extols the virtues of delaying projects. Mark adheres to the words of Oscar Wilde, who famously stated, “I never put off until tomorrow what I can possibly do the day after.” Some of Mark’s successes in this area include not washing his sheets during four years of college, and neglecting to replace a dead porch lightbulb the entire time he owned his first house.
As a direct result of Mark’s proficiency at postponing tasks, the Team-Building Workshop is able to offer a robust agenda of activities to campers.
The Schedule
Day 1 — Basic Fix-It Skills
The day will start with minor upkeep of the main lodge. Campers will tighten the chairs that squeak in the kitchen, replace batteries in smoke detectors, and stop the master bedroom toilet from running. Once these warm-up assignments have been completed, the team will progress to small engine repairs.
Using ingenuity, YouTube instructional videos, and the local hardware store, campers will work together to fix the camp weed whacker and tune up the camp lawn mower. The maintenance work will be on full display during Day 2 activities.
Day 2 — The Art of Landscaping
There is no better way to enjoy the fresh Vermont air than by spending long hours mowing the lawn, trimming trees, stacking wood, taking down an old fence and weed whacking. As an added incentive, if the team completes the yard work in a timely manner, they will receive two bonus projects consisting of sealing the driveway with tar and replacing old shingles on the roof.
Day 3 — Rediscovering the Garage and Basement
Participants will learn to differentiate between treasures and trash as they jettison the latter from the garage and basement of the lodge.
Day 4 — Retail Sales and Marketing
Following the garage and basement cleaning project, campers will use their business acumen and organize a yard sale. Attendees will schlep merchandise to the front yard, price items, and learn to haggle with visitors. As an added sales incentive, campers will be required to take home any unsold merchandise at the end of the workshop.
Day 5 — The Finer Points of Interior Painting
As the session winds down, the team will enter the world of brushes, basecoats, caulking and cutting, and give the master bedroom of the lodge a new look with a fresh coat of paint.
At the end of the week, participants will receive a completion certificate and a hearty thank-you from the camp founder.
Submit your registration fee soon. There is limited tent space in the backyard and spots are filling up fast!
Mark S. Albury lives in Northfield Falls.