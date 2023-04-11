While talking to a friend the other day, I was feeling a bit nostalgic. I commented on how lucky we were to grow up in the pre-technology age. “It seems all kids do nowadays is look at their phones,” I observed.
“That’s because they don’t have anything else to do,” he explained.
I went into full curmudgeon mode. “Nothing to do? When I was growing up, we always found something to do. At the very least, we could play one of a million games invented to give us an opportunity to interact with others and display poor sportsmanship.”
He looked up at me for a half-minute, mumbled “whatever,” and then looked back down at his phone.
That night, his words echoed in my head. Nothing to do? I say, Balderdash!
It can Boggle your mind to think of all of the games available for kids to enjoy. If I were to try and mention all of the names of the organized games we used to play, it would be no Trivial Pursuit. Maybe I’ll just Toss Across a few to jog your Memory.
On second thought, I’m such a Hungry, Hungry Hippo when it comes to cheap column gimmicks, I think I’ll accept the Challenge of seeing how many games and activities I can work into one column. It won’t take much Concentration, and I certainly won’t have to Racko my mind to come up with them. My Cranium is full of suggestions.
Back in the day, we didn’t have a Monopoly on game ideas. If we couldn’t think of something to do, we would turn to our friends, Milton Bradley and the Parker Brothers, for recommendations.
What can kids today do for fun? Well, I’m no Mastermind, but when it comes to activities, I have a Clue. The number of games out there is Bonkers! Getting started is no major Operation. Just Kerplunk yourself down at the table and choose a game. Don’t waste time looking for one that is more fun than A Barrel of Monkeys, and don’t look for Perfection. At the Risk of sounding like a Broken Record, there are so many different Scattergories of games from which to choose.
For example, if you’re good at keeping Secrets and as a rule, you Don’t Spill the Beans, Battleship is right for you. If you are a Liar, Liar, Deception might be more your Cup of Tea. Don’t Quote Me, but if you are an Old Maid and would rather not Go for Broke with a new game involving pesky “other” people, don’t experience Frustration. You can Etch-a-Sketch or Pick up Sticks all by your lonesome.
Are you starting to get the Pictionary? If not, maybe you need a Slap, Jack. I’m Sorry. Only a real Blockhead would make such an Outburst. That sort of comment could get me in Trouble.
The War on Boredom is on. I’m not trying to Rock the Boat. All I’m saying is that kids today don’t need to invent a new Mousetrap.
The activities I’m listing aren’t in any sort of Sequence. Furthermore, these games still exist in the basements of grandparents and on the shelves of thrift stores all around the country. This is just a small sampling of the many recreation options bouncing around in the Labyrinth of my brain. There must be Upwords of 1,000 board games out there. (Truth be Told, in my opinion, Hands Down numero Uno is the Game of Life.)
If you’ve got Ants in Your Pants and you can’t sit still at a table, why not Buck Buck the indoor game scene and go outside? Like my Uncle Wiggily used to say, “There are no Limits to the things you can do in the Great Outdoors.”
You don’t need to Go Fish, and you don’t have to ask, Mother May I? Just put on your coat and go out into the yard. But don’t sit on the lawn like a Spud and do your Mr. Potato Head imitation. Get busy!
At this point, I must warn you, it’s a dangerous world.
Be mindful of the Cops and Robbers. In addition, make sure you pay special attention to the Red Light, Green light. You don’t want a car to come along, Tag you, and find yourself in an inadvertent game of Ghosts in the Graveyard.
Let’s Make a Deal. Stay with me here, Buckeroo, and I’ll Leap Frog past the dangers and only discuss the fun things you can do outdoors. In fact, don’t lose your Marbles. We’ve covered enough ground concerning the concept of interaction with others in a fun competition for one day. Let’s Kick the Can down the road and finish the topic another time. Why don’t you go back indoors, look at your phone, and have some Words with Friends?
Mark S. Albury lives in Northfield Falls.
