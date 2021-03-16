I feel for kids today. There is so much stress in their lives, and very little opportunity to blow off steam.
Years ago, my generation faced our share of daily anxieties, too. We were consumed with thoughts like: “Will Gilligan ever get off the island?” “Are we going to have to live under our desks if there’s a nuclear war?” and “What if the cafeteria runs out of Tater Tots before we get to lunch?” One place that offered a respite from our stress was gym class.
Growing up in New Jersey, I had a 5th-grade gym teacher named Mr. Schwartz. Mr. Schwartz stood 6 feet, 6 inches and was at least 400 pounds of solid muscle. The guy was very nice, but he did not suffer fools gladly. One time, he saw a bully shove another kid. Mr. Schwartz went over to the offender, grabbed him by the shirt and with one hand lifted the terrified preteen up to his nose, told him to keep his hands to himself and then placed the delinquent down on the school stage like a glass of water. But I digress.
Mr. Schwartz’s gym class presented a chance to play hard. Our favorite contests allowed us to knock each other out of our sneakers. One such game was called Bombardment, a competition I believe Mr. Schwartz made up one day while killing time in the blue haze of the teacher’s break room. Bombardment was like dodgeball on steroids.
In dodgeball, players on two teams try to throw large rubber balls and hit opponents, while avoiding getting hit. The objective is to eliminate all members of the opposing team by hitting them with balls or catching balls thrown.
Bombardment contained variations to dodgeball which increased the mayhem tenfold. You could go into the opponent’s territory and “tag” them with a ball, grab balls out of their hands and kidnap players or free captured teammates. Once the whistle blew to start, it was total chaos. People were screaming, whooping, getting knocked off their feet, limping to the sidelines, and dragging others off the court. It was like a scene from the Battle of Gettysburg. By the end of the period, we were so physically wiped out our teacher knew to have a 40-minute movie ready so we could nap in class and then wake up in time for lunch and Tater Tots.
During weekends, we blew off steam without the benefit of a structured curriculum. Although the neighborhood kids got along well, the games we played were heavy on physical violence.
One particularly ferocious game with a name that summed up the rules, objective and results, was “Kill the Guy with the Ball.” A person would pick up a ball and start running, and everyone else would latch onto his clothes, hair and appendages like metal shavings attaching themselves to a magnet. Once wrestled to the ground, the player would cough up the ball and someone else would grab it and run until he was overtaken by the mob. This pattern would repeat itself for hours, with the “game” often migrating from neighborhood to neighborhood.
Buck Buck was another rough contest light on rules. With Buck Buck, five or six kids would form a team. The first player would bend over and grab hold of a tree. A teammate would bend over behind this player and wrap his hands around the first player’s waist. The next player would bend over and wrap his hands around the second player’s waist, and so on. When in position, everyone else would take turns running and jumping on top of the bent-over players. Eventually, the weight of the bodies became too much, and the team collapsed under a pile of humanity.
This brings me to the final stress-relieving activity we used to enjoy: the Flesh Pile. The Flesh Pile didn’t even pretend to be a game. It was an event which would usually occur after most people were exhausted by Kill the Guy with the Ball and Buck Buck. Some kid would be lying on the ground — taking an inventory of body parts or catching his breath — when someone else who didn’t get his fill of brutality offered by the day’s entertainment would yell “Flesh Pile.” Before you could say “Jersey tomato,” every kid in the tri-state area would instantly appear and throw themselves on top of the hapless kid on the ground. Some flesh piles exceeded 12 feet in height.
Miraculously, except for the Flat Stanley incident of 1972, our weekends of horseplay rarely resulted in serious injury. Sure, some kids’ noses and fingers became a bit misshapen, and large lumps and minor bleeding were common, but somehow we all survived. And for a short period of time, we were able to forget about those pesky Russians and the fate of the castaways.
Mark S. Albury lives in Northfield Falls.
