Whenever I have an opportunity to use idioms in a column, I’m as happy as a clam. After my friend, Scott, suggested I see how many animal expressions I could put in one essay, he didn’t have to badger me. I knew once I got started, I’d have a whale of a time, grinning like a Cheshire cat until the cows came home.

But before I begin today’s dog-and-pony show, I need to address the elephant in the room. It really got my goat and made me mad as a hornet recently when a little bird told me some readers have a cow (and even shed crocodile tears) because they think I’m being lazy as a dog loading a column with idioms. To these doubters, I say, “Hold your horses!” In fact, “Get off your high horse, you’re barking up the wrong tree!” Rather than trying to weasel out of writing a more thought-provoking piece, I view utilizing a theme like this as accepting a challenge. Not to beat a dead horse, but thinking up these sayings isn’t nearly as easy as shooting fish in a barrel. I’m busy as a bee working on putting together appropriate expressions and getting my ducks in a row before the words go down on paper.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.