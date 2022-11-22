Whenever I have an opportunity to use idioms in a column, I’m as happy as a clam. After my friend, Scott, suggested I see how many animal expressions I could put in one essay, he didn’t have to badger me. I knew once I got started, I’d have a whale of a time, grinning like a Cheshire cat until the cows came home.
But before I begin today’s dog-and-pony show, I need to address the elephant in the room. It really got my goat and made me mad as a hornet recently when a little bird told me some readers have a cow (and even shed crocodile tears) because they think I’m being lazy as a dog loading a column with idioms. To these doubters, I say, “Hold your horses!” In fact, “Get off your high horse, you’re barking up the wrong tree!” Rather than trying to weasel out of writing a more thought-provoking piece, I view utilizing a theme like this as accepting a challenge. Not to beat a dead horse, but thinking up these sayings isn’t nearly as easy as shooting fish in a barrel. I’m busy as a bee working on putting together appropriate expressions and getting my ducks in a row before the words go down on paper.
Unlike a more traditional column, an idiom-loaded commentary is written at a snail’s pace. Truth be told, creating a column like this is harder than herding cats. I will admit, when I finally do come up with enough sayings to reach my word count, it’s the cat’s pajamas. I double-dog dare any copycat columnists who don’t believe this is difficult, to give it a try. I suspect I will hear crickets from wannabee writers who will be dropping like flies before they get past an introductory paragraph.
Not to paint myself as a big fish but, unlike many writers, I normally don’t find the issue of coming up with new ideas to be an albatross around my neck. I am happy as a pig in mud to sit down at the computer and make an ass of myself every other week with some cock-and-bull story. The world is my oyster with this column, and I can write about whatever I like. Knowing the early bird catches the worm, I normally take the bull by the horns and try to bang out a story in advance. Sometimes, however, procrastination throws a monkey wrench in the works, and my goose is cooked. I get butterflies in my stomach worrying I don’t have a cat’s chance in hell of finishing by deadline.
On these occasions, instead of going to bed and counting sheep, I grab some coffee and become a night owl, sweating like a pig, and flopping about like a fish out of water; often running around like a chicken with its head cut off trying to make a silk purse out of a sow’s ear. I would be in the doghouse if I submitted a piece late but truth be told, the lion’s share of my writing is sent in in a timely manner. I guess even a blind squirrel finds a nut once in a while.
It is the bee’s knees when at the last minute the muse visits to give me inspiration, opens a can of worms, and ideas rain down on me like cats and dogs. When this happens, instead of monkeying around, I go hog wild, writing with the intensity of a child playing Whack-a-Mole. I am busy as a beaver taking to the task like a duck to water.
In two shakes of a lamb’s tail, I can pull a rabbit out of a hat and finish a column. Upon completion, you can call off the dogs because the monkey is finally off my back. I am cool as a cat, proud as a peacock and singing like a canary with something to crow about. It is hard to describe this bull-in-a-China-shop phenomenon but if you were a fly on the wall, you would understand.
I don’t want you to think I am fishing for compliments here. The nature of the beast with writing commentaries is there is more than one way to skin a cat. With that said, I plan to shamelessly continue using idioms because you can’t teach an old dog new tricks and a leopard doesn’t change his spots. Furthermore, I don’t have a desire to change horses midstream and quit using trite sayings and clichés cold turkey. In fact, next week I’m going to write an entire column with sports idioms. In terms of potentially losing readers, I hope the essay isn’t the straw that breaks the camel’s back …
Mark S. Albury
