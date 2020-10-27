One trait people have in common is the desire to possess stuff. Some of us have more stuff than others; some of us have nicer stuff than others; but we all possess items and articles we have picked up on our journey through life.
During the past few months of staying at home, I have determined I have entirely too much stuff. As such, I plan to cut back on my possessions.
The concept of owning stuff consists of three phases. The first phase involves the acquisition of stuff, which occurs over time. A driving force with the acquisition stage is the illusion/delusion that you need certain things. This thought is usually preceded by the word “sale.” Whenever you learn the asking price for a store item has been reduced, you can immediately justify making a purchase. It might go something like this:
Husband: Honey, look at the 5-cubic-foot, eight-gun rifle cabinet I just got at the sporting goods store.
Wife: But you don’t even own a gun.
Husband: I’ve always said that one day I might take up hunting. Now, if I ever do, I’ll have the cabinet ready to store my rifle. Besides, it was on sale. Half price! It’s solid oak, with a tempered glass door and felt-lined barrel rests and butt plates. I should be able to pay it off in 24 months.
Wife: How nice. Why don’t you put it in the living room between the wicker futon you picked up at that garage sale and the “complimentary” piano you got off Craig’s List.
For years, you continue to accumulate objects — big and small — prompted by visions of future use, unbelievable discounts and most importantly, the word “Free.”
Eventually, the living room becomes full of procurements, as do your other rooms, closets, shelves and the garage. At this point, you are about to enter phase two of owning stuff.
The next stage occurs when you make the initial realization you have too much stuff. This awareness often results in a yard sale — a half-hearted effort to get rid of things.
Unfortunately, as the yard sale progresses, you learn you might not be committed yet to purging your belongings.
For the week preceding the event, you find yourself referring to the sale items as rubbish, crap, trash, junk, refuse and other words not appropriate for a family newspaper. However, on the big day, everything changes. All it takes is one person to call into question the quality of a beloved treasure for you to second guess the wisdom of selling off your goods.
Customer: You can’t seriously want $15 for this cheap, plastic Buzz Lightyear toy?
Me: I beg your pardon, but that figurine was a gift to my son from a well-known fast food establishment, and I will thank you to carefully return it to the table if you do not wish to buy it.
Frequently, this type of encounter results in a premature closure of the sale and the return of everything to their proper place in the homestead.
After a failed yard sale, there is a brief time when you feel relief that you retained your stuff. But then reality sinks in. You realize you never sit in the Star Trek beanbag, the 11-piece fondue set you bought is still in the box, and you don’t need a matching bowling ball and satin jacket.
You are ready to enter phase three of owning stuff: determining what goes and then bringing it to a donation center. It helps having a voice of reason to streamline this process. A friend’s opinion can be especially crucial when it comes to getting rid of clothing you’ve held onto with the hope that one day you will return to the size you were in the 10th grade, or that a certain fashion fad will return.
Guy: How about these 28-inch-waist bell bottoms?
Girlfriend: Put them in the “give away” box.
Guy: My polyester leisure suit and platform shoes?
Girlfriend: “Give away” box.
Guy: My old mood ring?
Girlfriend: Actually, I’ll take that …
So you come up with piles of your stuff to get rid of, and you make a trip to the donation center. The final step is convincing the employee at the business the articles you are donating are worthy of their acceptance. You become a salesperson, justifying your own bad purchasing decisions.
Donation center employee: What’s this?
Me: That’s a top-of-the line executive model turbo pogo stick. You hardly even get a headache when you use it.
Employee: Hey, is this a Buzz Lightyear toy?
Me: Where?
Employee: Here in this box, next to the “Buns of Steel” VHS tape.
Me: Sorry. Not sure how that figurine got in there, but it comes back home with me.
Mark S. Albury lives in Northfield Falls.
