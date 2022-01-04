I’ve been having difficulty sleeping lately. As a result of this dilemma, my quality of life during waking hours has decreased substantially.
During the day, I am completely wiped out; and by early evening, I feel so sleepy I can barely remember to brush my teeth before I go to bed. And then, once my head hits the pillow, it becomes carnival time in my brain. Bright thoughts, ideas, problems and plans all start dancing around the gray matter like its one big cranial Mardi Gras.
My nocturnal frustrations have gotten so bad I’ve even tried counting sheep to help fall asleep. Unfortunately, every time I do this, it goes well for a few minutes, and then I end up socializing with the flock’s shepherd, discussing the intricacies of modern-day agricultural communities and the challenges of tending herds of sheep in the 21st century. While these conversations are quite interesting, by the time morning rolls around, and it is time to get up, I am exhausted. I was discussing my quandary with a buddy whose opinion I valued quite a bit.
“It leaves me so tired during the day,” I explained. “Yesterday, I started to fall asleep when I was driving.”
“Many people get drowsy and start to nod off when they are behind the wheel,” he observed.
“I was backing out of my driveway.”
“Maybe it has to do with getting old,” he suggested.
I knew I was in the process of defying all odds and medical history by not aging, so I asked if he had any other guesses as to the cause of my wakefulness.
“Well, you could have necrophilia.”
Great! Now I had a name for my condition, and was halfway towards solving the issue. Armed with his armchair diagnosis, I called my doctor.
I told the receptionist I needed an appointment because I suspected I was suffering from necrophilia. There was a long pause on the other end of the phone, and then the click of a hang-up.
Before calling back, I went to WebMD to confirm my buddy’s suspicions. It turns out my prankster compadre’s diagnosis was decidedly (and no doubt, intentionally) wrong, and rather than necrophilia, I could be suffering from narcolepsy. More likely, I was experiencing a bout of insomnia.
After deleting my former friend’s name from my phone contacts and taking him off my Christmas list, I called the receptionist back, waited for the laughing to subside, and scheduled a check-up.
Prior to my appointment, I made a small list of concerns I wanted to be sure to address with the doctor. I arrived at the office at the agreed-upon time, and after filling out more forms than are required to apply for a mortgage, I was ushered into a room to await my examination. I sat in a chair and accumulated three days of beard growth before a man in a lab coat arrived and introduced himself as my physician. I knew times were tough in the medical community, but even their facilities are suffering. For example, apparently, the door to the examination room didn’t close properly, because the whole time the specialist spoke to me, he had to keep his hand on the doorknob. He wasn’t even able to sit down.
But we had an extremely productive, albeit short, interview. It went something like this:
Me: Hello, Dr. Gome.
Doctor: How much screen time do you … have before going to bed?
Me: Screen time? Oh, no. I’m not a Hollywood actor. I did do community theater one time, but …
Doctor: I’m talking about phones, computers, TV?
Me: I do have a phone …
Doctor: Put it away an hour before you go to bed. Do you nap during the day?
Me: Sometimes.
Doctor: Stop. Do you drink coffee?
Me: Yes.
Doctor: Stop. Do you eat well?
Me: Not especially.
Doctor: Start. Do you have jet lag? Suffer from anxiety? Have restless legs? Do you do shift work? Have financial issues? Take any medications? Do you have a gambling addiction? Live near the highway? Sleep in a darkened room? Own a rooster? Drink alcohol after 8 p.m.? Worry about a zombie apocalypse? Are you pregnant?
Me: No, a little, no, no, no, no, no, yes, no, no, what? And what?!
Doctor: You’re going to be fine. It’s probably just a phase you are going through. I suggest you take some melatonin, and everything will work itself out.
I glanced at my notes for a second, and when I looked up, he was gone.
On the way home, I stopped by the store and picked up some melatonin. My treatment for insomnia starts today. I just finished breakfast and topped off the meal with two melatonin pills. I sure hope this … ZZZZZZZ
Mark Albury lives in Northfield Falls.
