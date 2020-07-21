One thing that has not been in short supply during the COVID-19 pandemic is stress. Like many other people, I have been proactive trying different stress relievers suggested by the experts.
I read an article in a health magazine which included a list of 25 stress-relieving activities. I was pleasantly surprised to learn many of the ideas recommended I have either tried or am already doing.
For example:
#5 Eat plenty of fruits and vegetables. (This idea is a bust. I ate a carrot the first week of the quarantine, and I still feel stressed.)
#11 Spend time with an animal friend. (While I don’t have a traditional pet like a cat or dog, I have adopted a good-sized spider who lives in my bathroom. We talk, laugh and generally enjoy each other’s company.)
#12 Try aromatherapy. (I was living aromatherapy the eight weeks my washing machine was broken).
#18 Have a few laughs. (See #11 above.)
#21 Switch to decaf coffee. (I have absolutely no recollection of what I did on the day of this failed experiment.)
The list contained one suggestion I hadn’t tired, which was “Dance.” The concept of dancing to relieve tension intrigued me. I have always found dancing to be synonymous with stress.
I have a hate/love relationship with dance; I hate to dance, and my friends love it when I do because, apparently, it is a hilarious sight to behold. Some people can naturally move their bodies to music with little to no effort. I, on the other hand, have the rhythm of an idling eight-cylinder truck engine with bad spark plugs. Whenever I get on the dance floor, people come up to me and ask if I am OK.
It makes sense there might be concern about my well-being while dancing as my greatest moves have been developed mimicking self-inflicted injuries such as hitting my thumb with a hammer or stubbing my pinkie toe on a piece of furniture.
I was first introduced to dancing in the seventh grade when girls were just a few short years out of their “cooties” stage. My buddies and I would go to a school function solely for an opportunity to do a slow dance with a member of the opposite sex. We would wait on the side of the gym for most of the night, until a slow song played. Then we would run over to a girl, ask her to dance, and cling to her like wet laundry for the endurance of the tune.
After junior high, I didn’t dance again until college. My roommate loved to go out and socialize with the girls. One time he invited me to accompany him to a fraternity known for their dance parties. I explained I really didn’t know how to dance and asked his advice. “Just move around and do what feels natural,” he suggested. It turned out what felt natural to me caused concern in others. Moments after busting some moves during the first dance, my buddy approached.
“Are you OK?” he asked.
“Yeah,” I said. “Why?”
“I thought you might be having a medical situation,” he said.
My subsequent forays onto the dance floor as an adult have been infrequent. For the most part, it has seemed safer for everyone involved not to push my luck with public displays of movement to music.
Now, I saw an opportunity to dance by myself, and reap the benefit of reducing stress. I did some research and found an article which expressly addressed dancing at home for relaxation written by professional dance instructor Andrey Stanev. I printed the information and prepared for my first private dance session.
Step one was to wear comfortable clothes. I wasn’t aware that clothes were required. I returned to my bedroom and got dressed.
Step two suggested finding the right environment. I decided to dance in the bathroom, where mirrors might provide insight as to what part of my dancing prompts the eruption of spontaneous laughter in others.
The final step entailed selecting songs you enjoy and expressing yourself through the music.
I put an old Al Green CD in a boom box which I set up at the door of the bathroom and got started. Soon I was swaying, bending and stretching and the stress of the day seemed to leave my body.
If you don’t count the time I did a pirouette and ripped the curtains off the window, or when I slipped while pole dancing in the shower and cracked my head on the wall, the dancing was a success.
When I was done, I felt relaxed. More importantly, I don’t think I looked very silly while dancing. Of course, if you ask my friend, Lloyd the spider, you might hear a different story…
Mark S. Albury lives in Northfield Falls.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.