Recently, I read about the concept of “Speed Cleaning,” which is defined as tidying up your house quickly while accomplishing basic cleaning chores.
As much as I dislike housework, I enjoy competition. This got me to thinking maybe I could raise Speed Cleaning to the next level by racing against the clock. Last Saturday, I got dressed in comfortable clothing, did some preliminary stretches and warm-up exercises, and prepared for my first Speed Cleaning event. In order to get the full effect of a competition, I invited two cliché-spewing sports announcers, Al Michaels and Joe Buck, over for the contest.
Al: Hello, everyone. Welcome to our first Speed Cleaning competition. The first event on the slate is Supply Gathering. I’m not going to pull any punches, it’s gut check time. Mark is going to need to rise to the occasion and keep his eye on the prize while he’s cleaning today. He is a proven winner. I’m sure he is going to stay focused and give 110%.
Joe: He certainly has a lot of weapons. Mark’s not afraid to cut corners. He’s been known to hide things and even throw perfectly good items in the trash to save time.
Al: You can feel the electricity in the air. If he can pull this off, Mark is really going to silence the critics. He made good time getting all of his supplies ready. The next event is the Quick Pick-up.
Joe: And look at him go! He’s loaded for bear and putting on a real clinic. We’re seeing some textbook cleaning.
Al: Uh-oh. Mark just discovered a pile of dirty laundry in the corner of the bedroom. This could change the complexion of the game. Time is of the essence. The clock is his enemy right now.
Joe: He just shoved the clothes under the bed!
Al: He dodged a bullet there.
Joe: That move will give him a bit of a cushion. Mark’s getting his rhythm back. He’s off to the races.
Al: Yes, he’s in his zone.
Joe: This is stuff for the highlight reel.
Al: Looks like he’s finished picking up.
Joe: The third segment of the competition is the Surface Clean. The competitive juices must be flowing. It’s crunch time.
Al: Mark just took a dirty dish off the countertop, wiped it with his sleeve and put it back in the cabinet! What a great individual effort. You can’t teach that.
Joe: A real gutsy move. Very “heads-up.”
Al: Mark is a student of the game. One of the best in the business.
Joe: Can’t say enough about him. He’s legit.
Al: A real workhorse, with a tireless work ethic.
Joe: Wait, he’s sitting on the sofa and is about to take a nap!
Al: The wheels fell off. It’s lights out.
Joe: Mark can’t afford to get lackadaisical or take this event lightly.
Al: He has to dig deep and suck it up.
Joe: Right. He has to get back on track. Get his head in the game.
Al: It looks like it was just a catnap. Mark’s up and preparing for Cleaning the Floor. He’s still in the mix but running out of time.
Joe: Not to worry. Good cleaners get better down the stretch.
Al: We’re going to have a real nail biter. A barnburner. A pressure cooker. It will be nip and tuck right down to the wire.
Joe: Mark’s competing for pride. Look at him vacuum. He’s on a mission.
Al: He brought his “A” game. He definitely came to clean.
Joe: Mark’s putting the vacuum back in the closet.
Al: The finish line is in sight. He’s within striking distance. Mark has scratched and clawed his way through this competition. The final event is Cleaning the Toilets.
Joe: It looks like he’s opted to toilet clean by osmosis! This is why he is the “go-to” guy when the game is on the line. Mark has great instincts, and he knows what it takes to win. The kid is in a league of his own.
Al: He is officially finished, with a time of 11 minutes and 38 seconds. He knew what he had to do and went out and did it.
Joe: Today was a real confidence booster. I’m sure he’s going to use this performance as a building block.
Al: Mark certainly made a statement here. He has silenced the naysayers.
Joe: You’re right, he answered the bell. Mark stepped up to the plate and hit one out of the park.
Al: Until next time, I’m Al Michaels.
Joe: And I’m Joe Buck. And remember, whenever you clean a vacuum cleaner, you become a vacuum cleaner.
Mark S. Albury lives in Northfield Falls.
