My girlfriend Carol and I were running errands during last week’s mild weather when she suggested we get my car washed. It was undeniable that the vehicle was dirty. From November to April, cars in Vermont unite in a fleet of grunge. Regardless of the age, make or type of vehicle, by January, all cars and trucks on the road turn white, gray and brown and develop a protective shell of road residue.

Playwright William Shakespeare penned a lesser-known work titled "Camaro and Juliet” which addressed this very issue. "Camaro and Juliet" is a story of a Green Mountain gal who is in love with her 1985 Z28 Chevy Camaro. One winter, Juliet decides not to store her classic car and by early February, she is torn about cleaning the filthy vehicle. At a pivotal moment in the drama, the heroine delivers a familiar soliloquy. “To wash or not to wash — that is the question,” she ponders. “Whether ’tis nobler in the mind to suffer the dirt and grime of built-up road salt; Or to take a hose to your auto body troubles, and by washing, end them … at least temporarily.”

