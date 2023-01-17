My girlfriend Carol and I were running errands during last week’s mild weather when she suggested we get my car washed. It was undeniable that the vehicle was dirty. From November to April, cars in Vermont unite in a fleet of grunge. Regardless of the age, make or type of vehicle, by January, all cars and trucks on the road turn white, gray and brown and develop a protective shell of road residue.
Playwright William Shakespeare penned a lesser-known work titled "Camaro and Juliet” which addressed this very issue. "Camaro and Juliet" is a story of a Green Mountain gal who is in love with her 1985 Z28 Chevy Camaro. One winter, Juliet decides not to store her classic car and by early February, she is torn about cleaning the filthy vehicle. At a pivotal moment in the drama, the heroine delivers a familiar soliloquy. “To wash or not to wash — that is the question,” she ponders. “Whether ’tis nobler in the mind to suffer the dirt and grime of built-up road salt; Or to take a hose to your auto body troubles, and by washing, end them … at least temporarily.”
Ah, there's the rub. This time of year, a clean car in Vermont is only temporary. Washing your car before the end of the winter is like shoveling your driveway before it stops snowing. The crud just keeps on coming.
Along with the returning dirt factor, there is another reason I don’t usually wash my car in the winter. When I first moved here, I had a new Honda Accord. It killed me to watch this beloved car accumulate so much grime. On one particular nose-hair-freezing, frigid day of -5° Fahrenheit, I decided to clean my vehicle. At lunchtime, I ran out and was surprised to find no line at the car wash. I drove in and watched as the hot water created a sludge that slid down windows and hood and oozed off the fenders. It was an amazing, almost spiritually cleansing, feeling.
I learned two very important lessons from this incident. First, a clean car in the winter lasts almost as long as it takes for the light to change at an intersection. I drove approximately a half-mile before 60 pounds of dirt and road salt were sucked to the surface of the car with the gravitational pull of a black hole.
The second, more important lesson I learned was you should never wash your vehicle and then lock your doors if it is below freezing. After work, when I went to the parking lot, I discovered my car door was frozen shut. I ended up breaking into the trunk with a screwdriver and attempting to climb over two rows of seats while dressed in a suit, tie and long winter dress coat. By the time I accomplished my mission of getting to the front seat in this little Honda, there were muddy footprints on the ceiling, I had knocked the plastic light dome off, and my clothes got so twisted that the fly of my pants was located on my backside and my tie was wrapped around the gearshift. Once situated in the driver's seat, I tried to force the door lock and it snapped off in my hand. I lowered my shoulder and slammed into the door to open it, prompting the need for a visit to the chiropractor.
While the “carsicle” incident has always been present in the back of my mind, it was warmer last week than that fateful day years ago, so I took Carol up on her offer to pay for the wash.
As it turned out, half of the car owners in the state made the same decision. We pulled around the back of the car wash and got into a line that stretched to Canada. After what seemed like an eternity but was probably only about a week-and-a-half, we were one car away from getting into the wash. As luck would have it, the gentleman in the truck in front of us couldn’t get the ticket machine to accept his credit card. While I can’t prove it, my guess is that he was in line so long, the card had expired.
Fortunately, he must have just robbed an arcade because he produced all forms of hard cash and proceeded to feed the machine like it was a critter at the petting zoo.
When it was our turn, we experienced the thrill of the wash. As expected, a short time later, the car was dirty again. But there was some good news. To quote Mr. Shakespeare, my fear of getting frozen out of the car again turned out to be Much Ado About Nothing.
Mark S. Albury lives in Northfield Falls.
