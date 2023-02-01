I have been accused of being too attached to music from the 1970s. I admit, as the soundtrack of my adolescence, the songs from this era bring me comfort and hold a special place in my heart. Sometimes, when I am stressed or have too much on my mind, I retreat to a spot on the couch, and listen to ’70s music to soothe my soul.

The other day, my brain was overwhelmed with stuff needing to get done around the house, so I decided to take a break. Two minutes after asking Alexa to play some ’70s songs, I was lying on the sofa drooling on a pillow, deep in a bizarre dream.

