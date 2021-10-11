I ran into my buddy Tim, a self-professed language junkie, at the store yesterday. After exchanging pleasantries, he went into a long monologue about indirect objects, conjugating verbs, and dangling participles. As is often the case during these forays into the world of words, my eyes started to glaze over, and my mind wandered elsewhere.
“What do you think?” He asked, snapping me back into the conversation.
“About what?”
“About seeing how many body part idioms you can include in one essay. There are so many of them out there. I challenge you to use, say, seventy-five body part expressions in a single column.”
“I don’t operate that way,” I explained to my friend. “My topics concern subjects that I think up on my own. It’s all about originality and integrity. I won’t betray the trust of my readers by selling out and using other people’s ideas.” I neglected to mention to Tim that I found his proposal to be one of the stupidest things I had ever heard.
“How about if I buy you a four-pack of the craft beer of your choice if you can do it?”
Honestly, his proposal wasn’t all that stupid.
As a rule, I can’t stomach the thought of using someone else’s idea in one of my columns. Normally, I would have said, “over my dead body,” turned my back on my pal’s suggestion and washed my hands of the conversation. But talk of craft beer being on the line raised my eyebrows and sent a shiver down my spine. My gut was telling me, if I put my heart into it, this might work. On the face of it, the concept could be a pain in the neck. I pictured pulling out my hair trying to come up with different sayings. I’d be a bundle of nerves before I ever completed the task. On the other hand, I’d give my eye’s teeth for some free select suds. The thought of four beautiful cans of premium beverage made my mouth water and I became weak at the knees. In the blink of an eye, I had already used seventeen body part idioms in just the first part of this paragraph. There must be a slew more right in front of my nose. I bet I could put on a brave face, put my neck on the line, rack my brain, and come up with an armful more adages.
This wasn’t going to be a no-brainer. I suspected it would take blood, sweat and tears; but if I toed the line, perhaps I could make it happen. Make no bones about it, even if I bent over backwards, I knew I might be in over my head and end up losing the bet. Fortunately, I have thick skin. If my efforts went belly up, I wouldn’t be down in the mouth, looking for a shoulder to cry on. I would keep my chin up, keep a stiff upper lip, and hold my head high.
I determined I would not turn a blind eye towards the challenge, nor would I let it fall on deaf ears. I gave Tim’s idea a thumbs up and then crossed my fingers for good luck.
I had butterflies in my stomach anticipating the work ahead of me. It was time to gird my loins and sink my teeth into the project. I needed to keep a cool head; to keep my eye on ball, put my nose to the grindstone, and shake a leg. Most of all, I needed to save face. I couldn’t drag my feet and allow this measly wager to bring me to my knees.
Maybe I could rub elbows with another clever friend and pick his brain for ideas. Make a sort of, you scratch my back — I’ll scratch your back arrangement. On second thought, it occurred to me it might be better not to waste my breath on an accomplice. I had my heart set on four craft beers. Anything less, and I’d get my nose out of joint. I wasn’t willing to share my prize with some other knucklehead.
No, I was determined to put my best foot forward and do this on my own. I knew how to write like I knew the back of my hand. Unfortunately, I was running out of time. My word limit was quickly approaching.
A quick count determined that I was close to the magic number. Eat your heart out, Tim. I only needed a few more, and they were all at the tip of my tongue. It looked like it was going to be close. My back was against the wall. A recount revealed I had used 74 body part expressions. I only needed one more.
Made it by the skin of my teeth …
Mark Albury lives in Northfield Falls.
