There was a story in the news last week which illustrates the strain the pandemic is placing on our civility. In an effort to start the process of reopening businesses in Oklahoma closed due to COVID-19, the town of Stillwater issued an emergency proclamation requiring the use of face masks by patrons and employees in stores and restaurants. The guidance was issued in light of new evidence that many individuals not exhibiting symptoms were spreading the virus by coughing, sneezing or even simply talking in close proximity.
While this step would seem to make sense to most people, the residents of Oklahoma are not most people. The good folks of Stillwater felt they were being told what to do, which violated their constitutional rights; so they decided to verbally abuse and threaten physical violence against their neighbors working in the businesses who were charged with enforcing the requirement.
I imagine a scene like the following taking place:
Store employee: I’m sorry, you will need to put on a mask to come into our store.
Customer: Excuse me?
Store employee: Due to the emergency proclamation, you need to wear a mask to shop here.
Customer: Why you no-good sniveling communist! You are infringing on my God-given right, as a red-blooded American — a proud inhabitant of the great state of Oklahoma, land of the free and home of the brave — to expose my face unimpeded to the air of this mighty country. You want to try to make me wear a mask?! How about I introduce you to my good friends, Mr. Smith and Mr. Wesson …
Store employee: Calm down. Come on in; buy what you need.
Customer: That’s better. Say, Carl, any chance I could borrow your mower on Saturday? I need to get mine fixed.
Store employee: Sure, Bob. Just stop by the house and pick it up.
Customer: Thank you. Be sure to say “hi” to Connie for me.
For the safety of the citizens (and to give them a chance to get the virus instead of getting shot), the mayor of Stillwater amended the emergency order to “encourage” rather than “require” face coverings in the city of 50,000 people.
What a heartwarming tale of freedom, rebellion and most of all, ignorance.
The importance of face coverings in preventing the spread of the coronavirus came from the Centers of Disease Control and Prevention and the Oklahoma State Department of Health.
Even people who either deny that COVID-19 exists or don’t care if they get the disease, should wear masks. “It is unfortunate and distressing that those who refuse and threaten violence are so self-absorbed as to not follow what is a simple show of respect and kindness to others,” stated Stillwater City Manager Norman McNickle.
The state of Vermont is recommending that you wear a cloth face covering whenever you leave home. I say we take this opportunity to show Oklahomans what working together is supposed to look like.
Let me start by acknowledging that wearing a mask is a hassle. Unless your name is Peter Parker or your job involves robbing banks on a regular basis, putting a covering over your nose and mouth when you leave the house can feel quite unnatural.
And believe me, I know it’s inconvenient. I’m a 60-year-old man, who never really got the hang of tying his shoes, trying to tie a mask behind my head. You might as well ask me to crochet a potholder while blindfolded.
Along with being a bother, some people argue that masks aren’t fashionable. Give them time. Mullet haircuts weren’t fashionable at first, either. And today? Mullets still look ridiculous. But if you’re wearing a mask, no one will know it’s you rocking that absurd haircut.
Which brings me to the next point; facial covering is a great equalizer. Now, when we are out in public, we are all anonymous and mysterious, with our features left to the imagination of others.
Another positive aspect of wearing a mask is that it forces you to get into the habit of looking into a person’s eyes when conversing. While it’s unfortunate that the woman you are speaking to might not see your smile, she also won’t see you yawn in the middle of the long story about how her prodigy offspring is excelling at home schooling.
If you get frustrated, just remember you aren’t wearing a mask because it is fun or a novelty. You are wearing one to prevent spreading a virus that may not be devastating to you but could kill your neighbor.
Let’s do our part to show the people of Oklahoma and everywhere else that we Vermonters care about each other.
And finally, if anyone wants to borrow my mower, you are free to do so once I get it back from the repair shop.
Mark S. Albury lives in Northfield Falls.
