When I broke my collarbone recently, I learned a valuable lesson: Expect the unexpected and prepare accordingly.
How exactly did I break my clavicle, you ask? I would like to tell you that I fell while climbing a tree to save a stranded cat for some distressed neighborhood children, or that I hit the ground wrong after pushing an elderly pedestrian out of the way of an oncoming car, or that I was injured defending my title during a jiujitsu competition. Unfortunately, the truth is much more boring.
It was a Saturday morning, and I was participating in a half-marathon in Burlington. The weather was cold but beautiful, and everything was going according to plan. In my mind, I was winning the race, about to cross the finish line and claim victory. In reality, I was 450 runners back from the leader, only at mile 10. While running, I suddenly and inexplicably tripped over a pocket of very dense air. For what seemed like an eternity — but in reality, was not even enough time to put down my landing gear — I floated in the air. I wasn’t sure what had happened, and then it hit me. The ground, that is. Fortunately, I was able to cushion my impact against the pavement with my head and right shoulder. My skull has a reputation for being very thick, and it fared well. Not so much my shoulder. I got up and finished the race; however, I was in considerable pain.
After two days of trying to convince myself I was OK and consuming ibuprofen like a whale sucking down krill, I decided to test out my insurance coverage with a trip to the emergency room.
I was introduced to a nice doctor, who examined my shoulder.
Doctor: I’m going to move your arm around. Tell me when it hurts.
Doctor: Wait until I touch it.
The doctor moved my arm slightly.
Doctor: If you think that hurts, wait until you see your deductible.
Adding injury to insult, an X-ray revealed I broke my collarbone. I was issued a sling to wear and told to check with a surgeon in a few days to determine if surgery would be necessary or if the break would heal on its own. It turned out surgery was not needed. All I had to do for a week or two was rest and answer questions from curious friends. Anyone who reads this column knows I have a tendency to be a bit long-winded. This certainly was the case when people would see the sling and ask what happened.
One morning, Carol and I were out running errands when we met an acquaintance who inquired as to what I had done to myself.
I started the story relating I slept soundly the night before the race, woke up at 6 a.m., started my day with coffee and an energy bar, taped Band-Aids on my nipples to prevent chafing, and pinned my bib number to my shirt. I continued by telling him about the drive to Burlington, finding parking in the city, the port-o-let situation for competitors and how I prepared mentally for the race.
The poor guy must not get much sleep at night, because I caught him yawning numerous times as I related these important details leading up to the mishap.
I barely got to the part of the story where I did a face-plant during the run, and darkness set in. The man looked at his watch, said he had to get home for dinner and left.
Carol, often the voice of reason in these situations, suggested that, in the future, if someone asked what happened, I could just say I broke my collarbone, and let the conversation go from there, not elaborating unless they asked for more details. I followed the advice and learned to respond to the inquiries with more brevity.
Today, I’m happy to report I am on the mend. While the question of how and why I tripped during the race still eludes me, I remain positive about the experience.
A neighbor asked if, due to my age, it might be time to hang up the running shoes and find a safer pastime. I told him absolutely not. You have to get out there and live, and do the things you want to do, despite the advancing years. Of course, it is a good idea to take precautions.
So, if you happen to be in the area in the future and you see a race in progress, come over, give me a cheer and a wave of encouragement. I’ll be the runner wearing a helmet and covered head-to-toe in bubble wrap.
Mark S. Albury lives in Northfield Falls.
