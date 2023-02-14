I read an article the other day that discussed the importance of lifetime learning for adults. “Older adults can benefit significantly from taking on new tasks and learning new skills,” the author stated. “Lifetime learning is good for your brain, mental well-being and self-esteem.” I liked this concept so much I decided I would work to gain an understanding of something new every day. The first task on my list is to learn how to turn on my TV.
My TV requires four remote controls and the skills of a computer programmer to watch a show. Back in the day, I would ask my sons for help. They would proceed to cram 20 minutes of instruction into three sentences, dance their fingers over various buttons on the remotes, and the TV would come to life.
The next time I wanted to watch TV, I would have absolutely no concept of how to turn the thing on. Often, I would stare at a blank screen waiting for one of the boys to walk by and help me. Now, my personal Geek Squad have moved out of the house, and I am still clueless when it comes to the TV.
As a child, I missed a wonderful opportunity to become technically savvy. For a short time in the seventh grade, I dabbled in the field of Audio/Visual Assistance.
In my junior high school, teachers used a variety of “high-tech” equipment such as filmstrip and overhead projectors to assist with their lesson plans. The mother of all of these machines was the 16mm reel-to-reel movie projector; a device more effective than any over-the-counter aid for helping people catch up on their sleep. As a movie played during class with the lights turned down, row upon row of the future leaders of America would examine the inside of their eyelids. To provide much-needed technical support, a band of students known as AV-Boys were trained to oversee operation of the projectors.
One day, after witnessing an AV-Boy skillfully replace a burned-out projector bulb rewarding an entire classroom with additional snooze time, I decided I wanted to join this elite crew. When I first reported to the inner sanctum of the AV-Boys’ lair, I found five students lounging in an oversized closet stacked to the ceiling with equipment in various states of repair, picking their teeth with speaker plugs and making loud noises with their armpits. The head AV-Boy, an eighth grader with pants cinched slightly below his chin, let me know I was a lowly apprentice in his audio-visual brigade. “You are the bottom man on the totem pole, Albury,” he lisped through a mouth full of braces. “At first you will only go on pack patrols.”
I had no idea what a pack patrol was until a voice came over the intercom requesting a movie projector in room 105. Suddenly everyone came to life. A cart was pulled out, a projector dropped onto it, and the boys headed out the door. The job of any newbie was to check to see whether the coast was clear of hallway monitors or teachers. Once the signal was given, everyone jumped on the sides of the cart with the head AV-Boy pushing and steering, and we sped down the hall at 35 miles per hour. When we arrived at the classroom, the team attacked the cart with the speed and coordination of a NASCAR pit crew. In 4.8 seconds, the projector was set up, film threaded, and we were proudly walking out the door giving each other high-fives.
About a week later, I had my first opportunity to go on a solo mission. A substitute history teacher using a film strip projector with an accompanying audio cassette was experiencing technical difficulty. Somehow the health class filmstrip “Know Your Communicable Diseases” got mixed in with the cassette “Ruthless Dictators of the 20th Century.” As the narrator described Josef Stalin, a photo of a festering blister on an intimate body part appeared on the screen. It required the substitute, two teachers and the principal’s secretary to quell the ensuing uproar.
Once I proved myself to be a competent trouble-shooter, I fit right in with the rest of the AV-Boys, and for a month or so I was very happy. But then I had an epiphany. One day, while watching two guys simultaneously give each other wedgies, I realized that, rather than hanging out with a group of cool kids, I was hanging out with a bunch of nerds, so I quit the AV-Boys.
Who knows? Maybe, if I stuck it out with the audio-visual gang, I would know how to turn on my TV today, and I could focus my adult learning energies on figuring out how to set the clock on the coffeemaker.
Mark S. Albury lives in Northfield Falls.
