Was it an intentional editorial decision to include a commentary about raising pay for women on the same day as when the editorial was about our aging population, dementia and a health care provider shortage which will only get worse?
It wouldn’t take much imagination to figure out which gender dominates the geriatric health care field. I agree with the commentator that more women need to take up traditional male fields, like electricians, plumbers and construction workers. My plumber in his early ’60s says there will soon be a scarcity of plumbers; plumbers and other such professionals charge a significant fee for their labor.
However, an argument also has to be made that just because it’s a more traditional women’s field doesn’t mean those jobs aren’t worth as much as getting a new electrical box or kitchen sink. Some would argue they are worth more; education, nursing, day care, mental health counseling and health care provision all require sometimes significant training and licensing. Yet, these professionals in fields dominated by women are woefully underpaid compared to similar training in male-dominated fields. As we saw during the pandemic, when people couldn’t get day care or send their kids to school, women stayed home. The income in a two-earner family went down to one-earner. After all, the moms were most likely earning less than their husbands. We’ve also seen teachers and nurses walking away from the stress of their jobs.
I’ll add to the commentary and editorial that perhaps it’s time we as a nation start valuing the labor in female-dominated fields as worth at least as much, if not more, as the labor in male-dominated fields. Women’s efforts are most often valued as worth less for laughable reasons. When I first started teaching in the late ’60s, one male teacher who was definitely “old school” (pun intended) complained that the teachers’ union was defending the idea that elementary teachers, entirely women in that district, should get the same pay as high school (then mostly male) teachers. “They can’t even knock around the trouble-makers,” he blustered.
Ironically, at the same time, the school district and one male teacher who had left the business world to teach business were being sued. Why? The teacher, while “knocking around” an impudent student, broke the kid’s nose, slapping him across the face. The kid got a hot car out of the settlement, though. Elementary teachers don’t have to knock the kids around, partly because of the children’s ages, partly because elementary teachers are trained to handle conflict without brute force, and partly because women don’t generally use violence to deal with a problem — a valuable trait that could have helped that business teacher and the taxpayers in that school district. Sadly, that attitude about the contributions of women teachers still prevails in a field even more dominated by women.
Certainly, women can lay wiring in a building, connect pipes, do excellent construction work, and even operate heavy machinery. They definitely must enter those fields and earn the same pay as their male counterparts. At the same time, why not more men teaching in classrooms, practicing nursing skills on sick people in hospitals, or caring for the elderly? Perhaps if those jobs paid as much as male-dominated jobs requiring comparable training and intellect, more men would do them.
Because we have undervalued the female skills of caring, listening, being willing to ask questions to improve their service, we are now facing immediate and pending crises in female-dominated professions and jobs. Teachers, threatened and bullied by rude parents and politicians trying to score points with those parents, are walking out of classroom doors. They are often very well-educated and have multiple skills to apply to much less stressful jobs. Nurses are walking away from belligerent and sometimes even physically abusive patients who refuse to abide by COVID restrictions. Same with airline staff, and last but certainly not least, are those ever dwindling in numbers caregivers alluded to in the editorial.
A good caregiver is worth his or her weight in gold, yet the ones we dealt with for my now-deceased mother started at minimum wage, one having worked in a senior-living center where staff were not treated well at all by management. They didn’t have much, if anything, for benefits, and the management were borderline abusive toward their mostly female staff.
You should ask yourself, would you want your age-weakened parent in the hands of someone who sees the job as a last resort, where her individual dignity is abused, where the only hope is for better employment elsewhere? Not too long ago, I read two different reports in local news where elder abuse was involved. One woman died of neglect. Another had her walker kicked away from her, and she fell. Like any job, if the employee is expected to deal with difficult situations for minimal pay and no respect, he or she isn’t likely to have their heart in their work. And yet ….
My mother, who passed away last September at the ripe old age of 103, was perhaps one of the luckiest people ever to need a caregiver. In fact, over a period of about 10 years, she’d had a few of them, but only her first bullied her verbally. The elderly can be difficult, tedious, on top of needing sometimes exhausting physical help.
Mom’s last two caregivers were dear to all of us. One, a part-timer who would pinch hit for the other to give her some well-deserved respite, would do Mom’s hair and nails (Mom was vain to the bitter end!), sing songs with her, help her color her Easter eggs, decorate her apartment for Christmas, as well as keep track of Mom’s meds.
The other, Florence, a woman from Liberia, was a live-in caregiver. Her agency finally got her up to around $16/hour after a few years with Mom. Florence was on call 24/7 (though not paid all those hours, of course). She’d work for five months and get a month off — without pay. During COVID, she once went for about eight months without any off time to visit with her family hundreds of miles away. She did this without complaint and still treated my mother as if she were her own. As she’d tuck Mom in at night, she’d say, ”Say your prayers now,” in her sweet Liberian accent, then go to sleep on the sofa outside Mom’s bedroom, just in case Mom got up in the night (she often did) and needed help. Such care is priceless — certainly more than even $30 an hour which some of the luckier caregivers might get.
Imagine the cost to the state budget if someone like Florence were paid a minimum of $60-75/hour plus the benefits professionals take for granted, all of which she well deserved! My mother was a sweet little old lady given to only rare moments of testiness. Imagine having to struggle to lift a seriously overweight and/or violent person who is also verbally abusive, out of a chair or off the toilet. It’s not unusual to have to deal with one or all three of these situations.
If we don’t all want to be kicked around by rude and resentful people earning minimum (or close to it) wage, who might even steal from us in our dependency, we’d better figure out how to make the job of caregiving for the elderly and disabled attractive enough for those for whom intelligence, kindness and caring are natural qualities. What would you expect to be paid to do this job?
Diane Alberts lives in Rutland.
