The Herald recently posted an editorial stating their intent to try to balance opinion on its editorial page. The editorial said something to the effect that “nothing is ever black and white but shades of gray.”
Then I read the two contrasting commentaries about the Jan. 6 investigation in the Weekender and was struck by the attempt of the woman who identifies herself as co-chair of public relations for the National Federation of Republican Women, to whitewash the blatant corruption and sedition of Trump and his loyal sycophants in the White House and Congress.
Instead, she suggests that the House should have launched an investigation into Biden’s foreign investments and immigration reform (Republicans have consistently blocked Biden’s attempts at immigration reform)? Trump, the billionaire who paid less than I did for income taxes for two years and comparatively little in others, has no foreign investments that need investigating? She would have us ignore the single most dangerous attempt to overthrow our federal government since the Civil War to investigate shortages of baby food? She complained about wasting $4 million on this investigation of an insurrection in our Capitol (not sure where she got that figure); on the other hand, she is quite willing to overlook the six Republican-led investigations into Hillary Clinton that came up dry. Kevin McCarthy, our likely next speaker of the House if they can’t find someone even more radical, had to admit that those investigations were just to make Hillary look bad.
So here is some black and white. As of December 2022, 465 rioters at the Capitol building have pleaded guilty to a variety of charges from unlawful entry to assault on Capitol police, and 960 have been charged (The Insider), a number of them for sedition, the domestic attempt to overthrow the legitimate government. Many “peaceful protesters" had weapons, pepper spray and worse; 114 to 140 policemen, depending on source, were injured that day of “peaceful protesting." Trump knew about it all, as that “useless” investigation has revealed. Some of those “peaceful protesters” beat police with poles bearing the American flag. The writer said the intent wasn’t to harm anybody, ignoring that one Capitol policeman testified hearing a rioter say, ”Kill him with his own gun!” Instead, they dragged him down the Capitol steps on his back.
We all saw it live and in video, so where’s the gray? Imagine this commentator’s reaction if this had been protesters from Black Lives Matters. Would she be calling them peaceful protesters with just a few bad apples? So why weren’t those members of Congress, whose very lives were threatened on Jan. 6, 2021, investigating baby food instead? How about the investigations Trump toadie Jim Jordan of Ohio is so anxious to get started that he jumped the gun demanding documents from the White House based on his anticipated role as head (of all things) of the Judiciary Committee? This is the same Jim Jordan who is strongly implicated in promoting Trump’s Big Lie and involvement in the events of Jan. 6.
But rules and laws (to say nothing of ethics) only seem to matter to Republicans if a Democrat appears to have violated them. Will they ever investigate that baby food shortage? Or global warming solutions? Russian criminal and brutal aggression? Housing shortages across the nation? Nah. Hunter Biden is all they can focus on, so they’ll investigate him for the next two years. But the commenter apparently thinks that’s a valid expenditure of taxpayer money.
Madame, there’s a reason that red wave turned into a trickle. It’s time Republicans abandon their alternate reality and get back to working on the nation’s business. There’s no gray in that issue.
Diane Alberts lives in Rutland.
