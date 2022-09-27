The editorial in Friday’s, Sept. 23, Rutland Herald is excellent. For those who may have missed it, it describes the right-wing attempts, which are coordinated and growing, to censor materials the right doesn’t like, mostly books that are about minorities, especially Blacks and the LGBTQ community. It mentioned also a complaint about school books in Canaan was one of the few such censorship attempts in Vermont. I can say from personal experience this isn’t anything new; it’s just grown and intensified with the ascendancy or the extreme right.

I used to teach World Literature in Canaan in the ’90s and was considered by students to be pretty good at it. My approach was to start with the earliest forms of literature and compare them. Naturally, the earliest forms were passed down orally by those trying to explain their world to their people and eventually written. This includes the Bible for which I used the creation story and the flood story and compared them to similar stories of Indigenous People of North and South America, and ancient cultures of the Middle and Far East. This approach was based on my college curriculum for World Literature. I was very careful not to stress any version of creation or a devastating flood as the correct one.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.