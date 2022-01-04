I’ve been finding Jeff Danziger cartoons missing the mark a bit too often lately. Maybe he needs a COVID break. A recent cartoon compares the new updates from the White House, the CDC and international medical experts due to, well, scientific discovery and updated analytical information, to an overly complex airplane cockpit where Biden as pilot is reading the “Learn to Fly” manual.
Danziger is perfectly on target comparing dealing with a pandemic to operating a very complex machine. However, apparently Mr. Danziger has forgotten the previous president who thought a lifetime of grifting, cheating on taxes, and bad-mouthing anybody who disagrees with him, qualified him to navigate (or pilot) from the most powerful office in the world, the complexities of the modern world. The former president would have crashed the plane, killed hundreds of citizens, and bragged about preventing any possible air collisions. That is, after he’d blamed the experts who had tried to help him with accurate information. Worse, his GOP co-pilots would have agreed with him rather than point out his lack of qualification and blatant dishonesty and treachery. But it seems that is because they are afraid of him.
No, Joe isn’t learning how to fly in a complex situation. Joe is a man with many years of governing experience. It’s not his fault that he has to deal with an obstreperous Congress where new members plan insurrections and take photos for cards with the entire family holding military-style weapons in front of their Christmas tree. Where older congressional members are too afraid to run afoul of the Trump base, so they play along. Where the Constitution counts only where their often erroneously interpreted rights are concerned. If anything, Joe could be considered new to trying to govern during the mess left by the previous president whose acolytes are determined to see Joe fail and to hell with the welfare of the country. Joe is more like the passenger, a seasoned pilot, trying to straighten out the mess left to him as the ousted previous pilot screams and shouts from the rear of the plane that he’s the only one to save them; that he was forced out of the cockpit by an illegal decision by a majority of the other passengers.
Joe isn’t learning; he’s been president for less than a year and has so far handled getting vaccines out to all Americans, or at least those willing to save themselves and their loved ones from a deadly disease. Those enthralled with the previous guy perpetuate the disease and death by refusing to get vaccinated or even wear a mask. And then they die. Joe has managed to persuade the obstructionists in Congress (well, enough of them to pass legislation, anyway) to pass legislation to get this country moving in a positive direction again. He had to deal with the “chaos” of the Afghanistan pull-out, really no worse, in fact better, than that of Nixon who tried for a couple years to “win” a war we’d already lost. Joe just followed up on an agreement the previous president had made right at the end of his tenure but who had devised no strategy to activate his withdrawal. Joe added four more months to Trump’s pull-out date and listened to the generals who, alas, underestimated how quickly the government we’d propped up for 20 years would collapse as the leaders fled the country. Inflation? Gas prices? Reminder: gas prices also spiked the first year of the last Democratic president. Could it be they both were a threat to the stranglehold the oil companies have on our government? And let’s not overlook that gas prices tanked in 2020 because no one could go anywhere, so the oil companies had to make up for lost revenues. There were other reasons as well, but much of this, again, has to do with factors in place before Joe’s election, in some cases for decades.
If you think things aren’t ideal now, just wait to see how bad it will get if the GOP takes over Congress, cementing their position as a minority party by disenfranchising voters for the other party while controlling two of three branches of government. Just don’t blame the current pilot when the passengers reinstall the incompetent one who almost crashed the plane.
Diane Alberts lives in Rutland.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.