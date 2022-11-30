To whoever selects the editorial cartoons for the Herald, a bit of counsel — It is praiseworthy to try to present both sides of a political divide on the editorial page, but better leave that to whoever writes your editorials. Political cartoons by their very nature are already a “side” frequently grossly misrepresenting facts and twisting reality.

I think of the cartoon by conservative cartoonist David Hitch in the Friday, Nov. 18, paper that seems to imply all that’s going wrong in the country can be blamed on Democrats. It mocks Michigan’s reelected governor as “the COVID queen” because she enacted health safety guidelines to protect her public. Gas prices brought on by our own oligarchs’ exploitation of Russia’s illegal invasion of Ukraine are somehow Biden’s fault — and Jimmy Kimmel? The cartoonist mocks voters as ignoring these situations to vote for Democrats anyway.

