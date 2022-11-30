To whoever selects the editorial cartoons for the Herald, a bit of counsel — It is praiseworthy to try to present both sides of a political divide on the editorial page, but better leave that to whoever writes your editorials. Political cartoons by their very nature are already a “side” frequently grossly misrepresenting facts and twisting reality.
I think of the cartoon by conservative cartoonist David Hitch in the Friday, Nov. 18, paper that seems to imply all that’s going wrong in the country can be blamed on Democrats. It mocks Michigan’s reelected governor as “the COVID queen” because she enacted health safety guidelines to protect her public. Gas prices brought on by our own oligarchs’ exploitation of Russia’s illegal invasion of Ukraine are somehow Biden’s fault — and Jimmy Kimmel? The cartoonist mocks voters as ignoring these situations to vote for Democrats anyway.
It seems pretty obvious to me the voters are, in fact, tired of how things have been going, but it isn’t gas prices and inflation that bothered them the most, though that is certainly what the Republicans were banking on. It was more likely the divisiveness, the vitriol, the negativity, dangerous labeling of “enemies” by the GOP, and their attacks on public education, minorities and the very foundations of our democracy, to the point where a number of GOP candidates won’t commit to accepting losses. They seem to think the only elections they lose, are rigged. That’s what cooked the GOP goose, not illogical voters.
Polls indicate the vast majority of Americans are tired of what one candidate termed “angertainment;” that is, Republicans constantly stirring up rage and victimhood in their base, and vilifying anybody not in their camp, through swamps of well-funded online and TV ads. That’s funds from billionaires seeking to protect their mountains of cash from — God forbid — taxes and regulation. They thought those ads would also help to get voters to overlook the current party boss who faces multiple criminal charges, including sedition and theft of highly classified documents — to say nothing of lawsuits.
The law-and-order party blithely overlooks sedition at their doorstep, calling it visits from “tourists,” and refusing to link it to the source: Donald Trump. One sadly reelected GOP member is now calling for leniency for those who attacked Congress, injuring Capitol police, who destroyed and stole government property. The law-and-order party and their enablers in right-wing media dismiss with jokes the attack on Nancy Pelosi’s husband, Pelosi having been the target of their vitriol for more than a decade. They aren’t alarmed by voters being intimidated by armed thugs at polling places, or constant vile threats against other members in Congress and election officials, or threats against people like Dr. Fauci whose biggest sin was to contradict Trump’s silly “cures” for COVID, by relying instead on medical science.
Where is the condemnation of violence, murder (as took place in Colorado Springs recently), and threats against the very foundation of a democratic republic, i.e., the right to vote? And now instead of dealing with very real problems in the country and, indeed, the planet, the new GOP majority (by a thread) is planning revenge on Democrats with baseless “investigations.” Whatever happened to doing the country’s business? Even those Republicans who have expressed dismay over the GOP losses link it to “crazy candidates who can’t win.” (Chris Christie) Winning — that’s all that matters to them.
This is what the country is sick of and why the much talked about “red wave” never materialized. It would perhaps have been a better cartoon if Hitch had satirized the candidate “tired of all this church and state junk” who got reelected anyway. Hitch wants a queen? How about the QAnon Queen in Georgia who blithely spreads conspiracy theories and lies about Biden and any Democrat, further enraging those who might be tempted to take matters into their own hands and attack, maybe kill, a member of Congress — well, for not being a Trump supporter.
The voters want responsible government officials who respect the Constitution, who believe government is there to serve and protect all its citizens, not just big donors. The majority of voters rejected government that would support a would-be fascist dictator and those who serve him in Congress. It’s only regrettable that some of the worst of those members were reelected anyway. That’s what Hitch should be wondering about.
Have you noticed gas prices going up in the weeks before the election, are now coming back down? Feel manipulated by the oil oligarchs?
Diane Alberts lives in Rutland.
