After reading the John “Veritas” harangue about Democrats, I conclude he really should have called himself John Fallo for all the falsehoods contained in his anti-Democratic tantrum.
I am a lifelong Democrat and have even been a candidate for the House, yet I have never heard the phrase "birthing people.” I’m not saying that nobody has ever used that phrase; but to call it a Democratic principle would be like calling Republicans pro-insurrection. Well, there is actually much more evidence for that phrase if anyone listens to Cawthorn, M.T. Greene, or Hawley victimize those who attacked our Capitol and threatened the lives of members of Congress and the vice president, in the name of the former president.
I believe it would be more accurate to say the Democratic Party accepts all Americans who just wish to be treated fairly regardless of their skin color, national origin, religion or gender orientation.
While Democrats try to overcome any personal bias they may have, it seems Republicans glory in theirs as they declare this a Christian nation (something George Washington refused to do) where any other religious persuasion should just convert or get out. They have championed white nationalists, attending their hate-filled conventions and playing into their insecurity as white "victims."
He demonstrates his own bias with positive reference to the ridiculously biased and shameful interrogations by Republicans at the hearings for confirmation of the nation’s first Black woman Supreme Court justice. Can he really explain how her being unwilling to play into the silliness of defining a woman has anything to do with the interpretation of the Constitution, the justices’ primary — only — responsibility? That Supreme Court principle has been lost in the highly politicized court of the Trump appointees.
While Mr. “Veritas” says Democrats suddenly have decided to protect women’s rights (they always have), he should be worried that, in Louisiana, a Republican legislator has proposed that any pregnancy terminated even immediately after conception, be declared murder, that a fertilized human egg is an American and has more rights than the person carrying it. That is a concept worthy of “The Handmaid’s Tale," not allowing for spontaneous miscarriages and a complete violation of a woman’s privacy. In another state, a GOP legislator has decided it would be a good idea to tap women’s phones to make sure they aren’t ordering any abortive, and another wants to ban contraception. In other words, women exist in the Republican world to reproduce babies. Period.
So, yes, Democrats want to protect women’s rights, as they always have. And now more than ever, women need to make sure women vote Democratic before they are defined by Republicans solely by the fertility of their uteri.
Diane Alberts lives in Rutland.
