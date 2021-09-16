Art Peterson has spent the past 18 months trying to end equity and inclusion work for Mill River district students by creating a false narrative about school curriculum and Black and LGBTQ community members. Peterson gathered supporters and had them attend MRU board meetings. He stated for months that harm would come to students if a Black Lives Matter flag was raised but the only harm came from the supporters he gathered.
Richard Ley, a Clarendon resident, informed the public about when and where the Black Lives Matter flag would be raised during his public remarks at a MRU board meeting. Peterson and his supporters clapped after Richard warned of harm that would come to our community if the BLM flag was raised.
Richard Ley, Greg Thayer from an anti-CRT/anti-mask group, and two other people attended the BLM flag raising event by being parked near, but off, school property. These protesters live-streamed themselves yelling at students and making odd remarks unrelated to the Movement for Black Lives. Students reported feeling intimidated; some did not attend the event to learn more about equity and Black representation because they feared for their safety. They were worried that Ley and the others would cause them harm.
Peterson framed this as a victory. He was pivotal in getting the flag-raising delayed, but he has refused every invitation I have extended to talk about equity, Black students and LGBTQ folks.
I am glad Peterson has finally called for his supporters to end violent and illegal forms of protest and stop intimidating minors. I hope he will assist in the effort to identify the two individuals who stole the BLM flag. If the perpetrators are students, this is an opportunity to engage them in restorative justice and education about peaceful protest. After all, we are an educational community. It the perpetrators are adults, I would like to see the same educational intervention occur. After all, we are a public school and we work hard for the entire community.
As an aside, Peterson is working to dismantle the Clarendon Elementary School participation in the Unified District. With the support of Clarendon Town officials like Mike Klopchin, Peterson wants to punish Clarendon for being part of a district that supports the representation of Black students. Peterson is willing to increase taxes and end job security for all employees at CES to assert his anti-inclusion agenda.
Again, I extend an invitation to Peterson and his supporters. If you want to understand what equity really means, we can talk. Equity means you are included, but so are our Black and queer community members.
Madison Akin lives in West Rutland.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.