I believe teachers have as important a role as parents in molding a child for his/her role in the community. Without teachers, without public schools, our society would not exist as it currently does. This is not hyperbole, it’s the truth.
Yet, a teacher has traditionally and consistently been one of the lowest paid professionals in the U.S. Could society successfully endure without high-paid architects or lawyers? Probably. But not without good teachers.
It seems some in our Vermont Legislature have chosen to continually, inexplicably, attack teachers. There is currently a proposal on the table which would hammer teacher’s pensions forcing all of Vermont’s K-12 educators to work an extra five years in order to fully receive their promised pensions. And they’re being told they must contribute more; teachers contributions to the pension system have already risen over 225% in the last 10 years.
The fact the state raided the teachers retirement account 20 years ago is not the fault of the teachers. They had a contract which promised them a fully vested pension at age 62. This is not just disturbingly unfair to the individual teacher, but it hurts our communities, as well. How’s this going to attract or retain good teachers for our schools, especially when the pay, even at the high end, is quite modest?
Good teachers care about their students, good teachers work hard, good teachers work long hours — nights, weekends, early mornings … continually. I know firsthand, my wife has been teaching elementary and middle school in Vermont for 20 years. But it seems some in power do not care if we have good teachers in our communities.
If you love your community, if you love Vermont, if you want the best for your kids, if you value fairness, commitment and honesty, learn more about this issue and speak up.
Krister Adams lives in Waterbury.
