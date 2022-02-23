Open letter to lawmakers of mascots:
At every home football game and homecoming event of Florida State University, Chief Osceola, in full Indian regalia, and with his horse, Renegade, rides out to midfield and deposits a spear into the ground. This is followed by war chants and the Tomahawk Chop. These "symbols” are used with the explicit permission and encouragement of the Seminole Tribal Council of Florida. The Seminole Tribe of Florida views this as a tribute and an honorable collaboration that provides meaningful educational opportunities. However, the Seminole Nation of Oklahoma strongly disagrees!
So, if Indians within the same tribe cannot agree on offending symbols or images, why do the arrogant “palefaces” in Montpelier think they can be our moral judge and jury? These self-aggrandizing fools are usurping the powers that belong to the Principals Association, the National Congress of the American Indian and more importantly, our local school boards. In essence, they are treating those three groups like children who need the help of superior intellects (few of which can be found in Montpelier) to understand and correctly execute their assignments.
Sadder still (to which Mr. Terenzini alludes) in this state of Vermont, praised and envied worldwide for its Town Hall democracies, these Montpelier despots are attempting to steal the power of local self-governance and greedily appropriate “our” power for themselves. When one reviews the previous student achievement tests (Smarter Summative Math/ELA Literacy Tests) and observes that, as a group, Vermont’s students (at least in the city of Rutland) “do not meet state standards,” it becomes glaringly apparent that this education committee can’t do the job required of it. No wonder they would want you to focus on a worthless diversion.
So, instead of Mr. Olsen’s “one and done” (always disastrous political advice) or Ms. Samuelson’s “expansion” strategy (which never ends), adopt Chief Holschuh’s suggestion (from a January article), you shouldn’t “legislate morality.” Don’t let “temporary” leaders dictate to “all” of Vermont society how to act, what to think, or what to say. These are the “baby steps” to fascism. Stop creeping totalitarianism now and protect your freedom by rejecting bills S.139 and H.641, and any fools who proposed them!
F. Adams lives in Rutland.
