This pandemic is a real threat to all of us and our way of life. I don’t have to tell you that even Vermont’s cases are on a steep and sudden rise. Indeed, daily cases across the U.S. are at 150,000.
I realize that your priorities include protecting the economy of our state. This is, of course, a necessary cause. However, you’ve recently ordered a travel ban and all but initiated a “lockdown” in Vermont. Many businesses that had opened in the summer are closing their doors. People are scared.
My wife has been a dedicated public school teacher in Vermont for over 20 years. She loves her students and gives them all she has to offer, whether during school hours, in the evening, or on the weekend. I’m sure she will continue educating Vermont’s kids for years to come.
However, my wife, as well as other teachers across Vermont, is essentially being told to sacrifice herself, to put her and her family’s health and well-being on the back seat so the other’s lives can go on. She works in a “pod” model of 20 kids in her classroom; plus, she teaches various subjects to a different 20-kid classroom; plus, she is exposed to a handful of colleagues and administrators throughout the day. She is in school five days a week. She is exposed to 40 to 50 people a day. Obviously, far more than the 10 people you have suggested we limit our circles to. Obviously, these people are around or in contact with other people which only compounds her exposure. Sir, this makes no sense and seems to me a heartless approach.
Many states have switched back to online learning (i.e., Colorado, Indiana, Utah) and many never left it. I strongly urge all Vermont schools to immediately go to 100% online learning. I realize this will be a hardship for some; however, my wife’s life and no doubt, others, may depend on it.
Krister Adams lives in Waterbury.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.