The debacle in Wisconsin showed that the entire Republican Party, from Trump on down to local state officials, is willing to sacrifice lives in order to hold onto political power. This should be a wake-up call to anyone thinking of voting for any Republican in the fall. This is no longer simply a matter of partisan politics, but of simple public safety. Should any member of a political party that endangers its own citizens for the sake of winning an election, earn your vote? What makes this even worse is, as Trump freely and openly admitted, Republicans cannot afford to allow mail-in voting, even if it is the safest and easiest way to vote, because the more people who vote, the harder it would be for Republicans to be elected. As Trump said it best, “you’d never have a Republican elected in this country again.”
Is this any way for a political party to hold onto power, by effectively becoming the enemy of democracy? In a normal democracy, a party wins votes by adopting policies that attempt to appeal to a majority of voters. It does not win by cheating the rules, such as by extreme gerrymandering and by suppressing the vote under the guise of combating voter fraud, which is practically non-existent and for which there is no credible evidence. If a political candidate can’t win an election by winning the most votes in a free and fair election, then it should go without saying no matter what your political affiliation, he shouldn’t win the election.
Vermont has the reputation of being one of the most liberal and progressive states in the nation. Yet, it currently has a Republican governor, six Republican state senators, 43 Republican state representatives, six Republican county judges, one Republican mayor (of Rutland) and one Republican city councilor (of Burlington). Although Vermont Republicans are often portrayed as “moderate” or “centrist” Republicans, they still pledge their allegiance to a party that, in Washington, D.C., and in many states, has adopted extremist policies far outside the mainstream of most Americans’ views. This includes blatantly racist strategies to limit voting, such as by requiring in-person voting with strict voter ID requirements. The in-person requirement for voting in Wisconsin’s primary, in which the Republican state legislature and courts refused to even consider extending the deadline for counting mail-in absentee ballots, has been called a “poll tax in the form of fear, anxiety and possible sickness, imposed by conservative Republicans on the courts and in the state legislature.”
I have voted for Phil Scott in the past but this year, I will not be. Unless Governor Scott summons the courage of former Sen. Jim Jeffords and renounces his affiliation with the Republican Party, I can only conclude that, on some level, he approves of his party’s anti-democracy tactics. The same goes for any other Republican in the state. The Republican Party, and all Republicans, must get the message that its political tactics are simply unacceptable in our republic. If you want to stand up for democracy, for free and fair elections in this country, I urge you to vote ABR: Anybody But Republican.
John Aberth lives in Roxbury.
