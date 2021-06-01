As we face the third round of voting on the Barre Unified Union School District budget, we would like to ask the taxpayers and the community to think about our students when they cast their absentee ballots over the next couple of weeks or vote in person on June 9.
It has been a challenging and stressful year for essential workers, parents, teachers and more, and it has been just as challenging and difficult for the students. We have asked them to learn remotely, to learn by only attending school a few days a week, to have their parents or guardians explain math or science, to give up everyday events like lunch with friends or special events like end-of-the-year award ceremonies. We have asked them to be flexible. We have asked them to do their best.
Our students are amazing. Our parents are amazing. Our teachers and school staff are amazing. Our administrators are amazing and are always putting our students first. And now, we are asking you to be a part of this amazing community and vote.
We want to make sure the community understands how hard we are working to balance fiscal responsibility with a quality education for our students. With our most current draft of the budget, the tax rate in Barre City is not increasing — not by a single penny — and the tax rate in Barre Town is decreasing by 29 cents. It is true that the recent re-assessment in Barre Town may result in increased tax bills due to the increase in property values. Because final assessments are still pending, it is hard for us to know exactly what these numbers look like. What we do know is that continuing to cut school funding to offset higher property valuations will do a disservice to our students and negatively impact the overall quality of education in the BUUSD.
You can support your students and your schools knowing there is either no increase or a decrease in the tax rate. Our amazing students will continue to get the supports and help they need to catch up and get back on track. Our community will continue to see the hard work and dedication of our students and will support them when they need it most.
Please support our students and our schools by voting in person on June 9 or by absentee ballot now. We need everyone to put our students first. We need everyone to help us continue this amazing work and vote.
Sonya Spaulding, Alice Farrell, Guy Isabelle, Gina Akley, Renee Badeau, Chris Parker, Tim Boltin, Sarah Pregent, Abigayle Smith
