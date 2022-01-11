Zackery A. Rillo BARRE — Zackery Alexander Rillo, 30, passed away the morning of Jan. 7, 2022, at the UVM Medical Center with his parents and brother by his side, after blood clots from a stroke brought on by a MRSA infection caused his brain to swell uncontrollably. Born on June 9, 1991, in Berlin, he was the son of Frank and Beth (Glen) Rillo and grew up in Williamstown. Zack's favorite quote in life was from the movie Big Brother and was "I have a belly button." Zack was very close with his younger brother, Jacob. Growing up, they were inseparable, playing sports, video games, hunting, fishing and doing many other outside actives together. Zack was a huge fan of movies and TV series, he enjoyed rooting for the underdog in movies. He loved the Marvel Comic series and got Jacob into watching them even though Jacob preferred watching comedies. Over the last couple of years, being further apart, Jacob renewed his interest in the movies Zack loved because it made him feel close when they couldn’t be together. Zack was a true big brother to Jacob, and their bond will never be broken. He had an outgoing personality that attracted many friends over the years. Zack was very driven and had a desire to be the best at everything he did and even if he did not make it to the top, he still enjoyed the challenge and never quit. He grew up loving sports. He played a mix of all sports as a kid, from baseball to basketball and even soccer. In high school, he started wrestling, Zack worked hard to build his skills, gain strength and be as physically fit as possible, getting up early and running before school. Zack attended J. Robinson summer camps his junior and senior years to hone his skills as he was determined to have one more match against the #1 ranked wrestler from Essex who had dominated the 130 lb. weight class. Despite his best effort, Zack placed second having wrestled the match of his life, accomplishing his goal of making it to the Vermont state wrestling finals his senior year. After high school, Zack struggled with opioid addiction when he had knee surgery to repair a torn ACL sustained during a wrestling match his senior year. He wanted to prove himself wanting to do everything on his own, he tried his very best to live his life on his own accord. Zack may have lost the battle with the addiction that led to the MRSA infection, but he won the war of reaching many people’s hearts. Zack was a great person who left his family and friends at much too young of an age. Zack had a big smile and an even bigger heart full of love. He was human and like all humans, we have flaws. Jacob wants everyone to remember his big brother for the good days Zack had and not to judge him solely on the dark days when he was struggling with life. No matter how good or bad things were for Zack throughout his short life, he was always loved and will be deeply missed by his mother, father and brother. The family is planning a service for Zack in the spring when travel will be less restrictive. Arrangements are by Hooker Whitcomb Funeral Home, 7 Academy St., Barre. For a memorial guestbook, please visit www.hookerwhitcomb.com
