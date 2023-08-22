Yvonne Wall ENGLEWOOD, FL — Yvonne (Kurtz) Wall, 70, passed away peacefully, with her family by her side, after a short battle with Lung Cancer on July 19th, 2023. Born on July 25, 1952, in Neunkirchen, Germany. She was the oldest daughter of Manfred Kurtz and Margaret (Wallacher) Kurtz. Yvonne went to school in Germany for Cosmetology. She worked as a cosmetologist in Montpelier Vermont for 40 years. 30 of those years were at her own salon, Yvonne’s Riverside Salon on Elm Street. Yvonne married Benjamin B. Wall on October 15th, 1971. They met in Germany while Ben was in the Army. They then moved to El Paso TX in 1972. When Ben got out of the Army in 1974, they moved to Montpelier and made their home there for more than 40 years. In 2019 they retired to Englewood Florida. One of Yvonne’s proudest moments was when she became an American citizen. She always said, “How can I talk about current events with my customers if I can’t vote?” She wanted the power to make changes in the country she loved. Yvonne was a devoted Mother to her daughter, Silke (Wall) Vasseur and her Son Manfred K Wall. She was proud of the people that they are and turned out to be. She was also proud to be a grandmother to Lucas A. Vasseur. Yvonne loved knitting and crocheting. She made many fine products over the years. She was an accomplished Yogi and enjoyed teaching her skills to her friends at the Holiday Estates Clubhouse in Englewood Florida. She loved to ride her bike every day and sit by the pool at her home. Survivors include her Husband Benjamin B Wall, of 52 years, her daughter Silke (Wall) Vasseur and her husband Donald J Vasseur, her Son Manfred K. Wall, her Grandson Lucas A Vasseur, her Brother Rudiga Kurtz, her Brother Jorg Kurtz and his wife Diane Kurtz, her sister Vicki Kurtz, her Brother-in-law Steve Wall, her sister in law Ann Wall, her brother in law Graydon Wall and his wife Diane Wall and many nieces and nephews. Yvonne was predeceased by her Father Manfred Kurtz, her Mother Margaret Kurtz, her brother Rolf Kurtz, her father-in-law Ernest Frank Wall, her mother-in-law Mercedes M Wall and her brother-in-law Jonathan Wall. Private services will be held for the family at a future date.
