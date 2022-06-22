Yvonne R. Jarry MONTPELIER - Yvonne Rachel Jarry, 98, of Forest Drive, passed away at Central Vermont Medical Center on June 19, 2022. She was born on October 11, 1923 in Island Pond, VT, the daughter of Albert and Jeanette (nee’ Gadbois) Boutin. Yvonne graduated from Brighton High School in 1941. On May 19th 1947, Yvonne married Clarence Jarry. Together they celebrated 71 years of marriage. Sadly, Clarence predeceased her on November 7, 2018. Yvonne will fondly be remembered as a devoted grandmother, mother and wife who enjoyed baking pies, reading, puzzles, and playing cards with loved ones. Yvonne is survived by her children; Claire Pike and her husband Les of Stowe, VT, Susan Markoff and her husband Ned of Webster, MA, Paul Jarry and his wife Pamela of South Burlington, VT and Joanne Arey and her husband Dana of Enfield, NH; eight grandchildren and 17 great grandchildren. She was predeceased by one sister and three brothers. A funeral service will be held 11:00 am on Tuesday, June 28, 2022 at the Guare & Sons Funeral Home. Memorial contributions may be made to Kellogg-Hubbard Library, 135 Main Street, Montpelier, VT 05602 or to St. Augustine Church, 16 Barre Street, Montpelier, VT 05602.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.