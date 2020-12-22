Yvonne Coolidge Labare NORTHFIELD — Yvonne Coolidge Labare, 86, of Northfield went home Dec. 5, 2020. She was born in Brandon, Vermont, on Sept. 30, 1934, the daughter of Bradford and Hilda (Carey) Coolidge. She is survived by her husband of 67 years, Norman Labare; a son and a daughter, Jay Labare and his wife, Cindy, of Underhill and Lori Jankowski and her husband, Greg, of Chester, Connecticut. She leaves five grandchildren, Timmel Albertson and husband, Tim, of Underhill, Erik Jankowski and his wife, Tonya, of Moodus, Connecticut, Matthew Labare and his partner, Cormick Dineen, of Burlington, Christopher Jankowski and his wife, Anastasia, of Westbrook, Connecticut, and Tucker Labare and his wife, Alyssa, of Milton. She leaves great-grandchildren, Hadley Albertson, Juliette Albertson, Patrick Verney, Jenavieve Jankowski and Fenway Jankowski. Also surviving Yvonne are two brothers, Bertram Coolidge of Brandon and George Coolidge and his wife, Peg, of Brandon; and a nephew, Brian Coolidge of Brandon. Yvonne enjoyed a special relationship with her nephew, Brad Coolidge, his wife, Melissa, and their four children of Austin, Texas. She was predeceased by her sister-in-law, Jane Coolidge. Yvonne graduated from Brandon High School in 1952. She was active in the school band, the All-State band, the school newspaper, yearbook, and was a member of the Honor Society. She also taught Sunday school at her church in Northfield. Yvonne and Norman were married in 1953 and in the following years, held a number of different positions. She held a position with the Vermont Agriculture Department, moved to Civil Defense and transferred to the Vermont Criminal Information Center. Yvonne became interested in fingerprints and completed a fingerprint course from the Institute of Applied Science. She moved from fingerprint technician to supervisor of the Fingerprint Division. She retired from state employment to give her full-time attention to her family. Yvonne’s first love was her family and she spent a great deal of time suggesting, cajoling, steering and pampering her charges. The grandchildren and great-grandchildren were quick to catch on that Nana almost never said no. The highlight of each summer was a family vacation on the Maine coast or Lake Dunmore. The children grew up with these close family ties and Yvonne has left a legacy of a loving, supportive family. There will be a celebration of life at a later date. If you would like to honor Yvonne’s memory, donations may be sent to: Forestdale Christian Fellowship, c/o The Benevolent Fund, 895 Forestdale Road, Forestdale, VT 05733.
