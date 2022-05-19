Yvonne (Carpenter) Fortune BARRE — Yvonne M. (Carpenter) Fortune, age 82, of Barre, Vermont, formerly of Dorchester, Massachusetts, died peacefully Saturday, May 14, 2022, at Central Vermont Medical Center in Berlin, Vermont. Yvonne was born in Barre, Vermont, to the late Leon Herbert and Edith Maude (Peabody) Carpenter. Raised and educated in Vermont, she was a graduate of Spaulding High School, Class of 1958. She then graduated from the former Long Island Hospital School of Nursing in Boston. Yvonne was a Licensed Practical Nurse and worked at the former Mattapan Chronic Disease City Hospital in Boston for over 30 years. Beloved wife of the late Arthur E. Fortune. Devoted mother of Monica A. Fortune and her longtime partner ,John P. Murphy Jr., of Braintree, and Mark E. Fortune, of Quincy. The youngest of 15 siblings, she was the dear sister of Kenneth Carpenter and his wife, Thelma, Peter Carpenter and his wife, Mary, all of Websterville, Vermont, and was predeceased by Katie Goulet, Leon Carpenter, Herbert Carpenter, Carlos Carpenter, Annie Murphy, Arthur Carpenter, Richard Carpenter, Edith Tousignant, John Carpenter, Virginia Carter, Bernard Carpenter and Flora Carpenter. She is also survived by many nieces and nephews. Funeral services will be conducted at the Sweeney Brothers Home for Funerals, 1 Independence Ave., Quincy, on Saturday, May 21, at 10:30 a.m. Relatives and friends are invited to attend. Visitation prior to the service from 9:30–10:30 a.m. Interment Cedar Grove Cemetery, Dorchester.
