Yasuko Miyajima Leahy PLAINFIELD — Yasuko Miyajima Leahy, formerly of Plainfield, Vermont, and Chicago, Illinois, died on Sept. 29, 2020. She was 91. She resided at the memory care residence Brookdale at Fillmore Pond since it opened in 2010 and was its last remaining original resident. To read the complete obituary, please visit www.maharandsonfuneralhome.net.
