Richard Beaudet WOODBURY — Richard Beaudet, 56, Dec. 19, 1965–May 1, 2022. Son, brother, nephew, cousin, uncle, father, partner and friend, Richard wore many hats and touched every life he entered. We weren’t ever ready to let you go, but heaven better be ready because, boy, are they in for a treat! They just gained a courageous, strong-willed, loving angel with a thunderous laugh and a contagious smile that was one in a million. Cancer could never take away Richard’s heart, love or smile. To the very last day, he showed undeniable and admirable strength that won’t ever be forgotten. Throughout life, Richard got the most joy out of being outside, hunting, fishing, boating and being at camp on the lake. We can’t forget his constant four-legged companions throughout his life that he loved endlessly. We couldn’t have asked for a better tell-it-like-it-is, rough around the edges, big-hearted, strong-willed soul to look over us. From trips to Thunder Road and Charleston, to casting fishing rods, firing off his homemade, black powder cannon, riding his motorcycle, and enjoying life to the fullest, he loved us all. We couldn’t ever thank Richard enough for blessing us all throughout his time here. Until we see you again, we miss and love you forever. Friends and family, please join us for a celebration of life on Sunday, June 12, from 1-4 p.m. at The Barre Elks Lodge Upstairs (10 Jefferson St., Barre, VT 05641).
