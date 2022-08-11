Winston Davis BARRE — Winston Davis passed away on August 8, 2022, after a long illness. Winston was born on February 11, 1941, in Fall River, Massachusetts. He was the son of the late Winston S. Davis and Dora E. Davis. He graduated from Westport high School and later from the New England Conservatory of Music in Boston with a bachelor’s degree in trumpet and organ. He played trumpet professionally for many years in the Massachusetts and Rhode Island areas. In 1964, he married Gloria (Bouchard) of Salem Massachusetts. They spent most of their married life in Salem, then moved to Barre Town Vermont in 1998. Winston worked for Pan Am Airlines and then for U.S. Customs, until he retired. Additionally, he was a church organist for many years and became the music director at St. Monica church, after moving to Barre. Winston is survived by a sister Meredith S. Arnold, of Uxbridge, MA, her sons Shawn Arnold and wife Tammy (Adams) Arnold of Apalachin, NY, and Glenn Arnold and his wife Jennifer (Pawluk) Arnold and their daughters Kiley and Ashley of Uxbridge, MA; a brother-in-law Joseph A. Bouchard (“Sonny”) of New Hampshire and his daughters Nicole (Bouchard) Crowley and her husband William Crowley and their children Emileigh, Lillian, Madelynne, and Fenway of Alabama, and Michelle (Bouchard) Paulin and husband Mitchell Paulin of MA; a sister-in-law Linda (Peterson) Bouchard of MA. Winston was pre-deceased by his parents, his in laws, brother-in-law Ronald E. “Rusty” Bouchard, and brother-in-law James K. Arnold. A private viewing will be held for the family. A Mass of Christian burial to honor and celebrate Winston’s life will be held at St. Monica Church on Wednesday August 17, 2022, at 11am. Interment will follow to Hope Cemetery in Barre. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St. Monica Church, 79 Summer St. Barre, VT 05641. Arrangements are in the care of Pruneau-Polli Funeral Home, 58 Summer St. in Barre. Those wishing to express online condolences may do so at: www.pruneaupollifuneralhome.com
