Winona Sanders Hatch NORTHFIELD — Winona Irene Sanders Hatch, 100, died peacefully Saturday, June 26, 2021, at her home on the Berlin Pond Road. She was born in Northfield on May 30, 1921, the daughter of Charles and Reta (Collins) Sanders. She was a graduate of Northfield High School, class of 1939. Winona married Ira C. Hatch in Missouri on Nov. 2, 1944. Ira was part of the U.S. Air Force and though they lived most of their married life in Northfield, the couple resided many places, including Connecticut for 13 years, New Mexico for five years and a few years in California, Massachusetts and France. Ira predeceased Winona on June 18, 2012. During World War II, Winona worked at Pratt & Whitney in Hartford, Connecticut. She attended cosmetology school in New Mexico, graduating in 1958. Later, she would work as a bookkeeper and office manager. She was a member of the United Methodist Church, Northfield Senior Citizens, American Legion Women’s Auxiliary of Northfield and Home Dem. She enjoyed crocheting, knitting, many crafts and spending time with her family. Survivors include her three children, Stephen Hatch, of Northfield, Ira “Kip” Hatch, of Williamstown, who lovingly cared for her for the past 12 years, and Sharon Hatch-Duffy (Brendan), of Colchester, Connecticut; two siblings, Lynn Sanders, of Northfield, and Reginald Sanders, of Roxbury; four grandchildren, Deborah Hatch, Stephen Hatch Jr., Jordan Duffy Low (Peter) and Quinn Duffy; a great-grandchild, Madison Hatch Webster (Brian), and two great-great-grandchildren, Wade and Winona; and many nieces and nephews. In addition to her husband, Ira, of almost 68 years, she was predeceased by two siblings, Burton Sanders and his wife, Barbara, Rachel Sanders LeFebvre Willett and her husband, Richard "Willie;" and two sisters-in-law, Betty Sanders and Dorothy Sanders. In keeping with her wishes, there are no calling hours. A service in the Vermont Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Randolph Center will be conducted Thursday, July 8, at 11 a.m. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her memory to the Northfield Senior Center, 168 Wall St., Northfield, VT 05663. Kingston Funeral Home in Northfield is handling the arrangements.
