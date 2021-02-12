Wilma L. Duke EAST CALAIS — Wilma L. Duke passed away peacefully on Feb. 8, 2021, after a short, courageous battle with pancreatic cancer. Wilma was born Feb. 27, 1960, in South Woodbury, to the late Milford A. and Geraldine G. (Cotey) DeCell. Wilma graduated from Hazen Union High School in 1978 and worked for local employers, including The State of Vermont, The New Hampshire Insurance Co., National Life and Central Vermont Medical Center. She is survived by her husband, the love of her life, Stephen Duke; her son, Patrick Cotey (Courtney); her grandson, Samuel Jacob Cotey; and her sister, Sheila Smith. Other survivors include former husband, Bruce Smith; stepdaughters, Michelle McIntyre and Kasey Pixley, step-grandchildren, Mayla McIntyre, Jackson McIntyre and Preston Pixley. Besides her parents, she was predeceased by her best friend, Patty Sayers, in 2015. Services will be private and held at the convenience of her family. Please consider a contribution in her memory to the Central Vermont Humane Society, P.O. Box 687, Montpelier, VT 05601; or to the Norris Cotton Cancer Center, DH/Geisel Office of Development, One Medical Center Drive, HB 7070, Lebanon, NH 03756-0001. Cards of condolence may be mailed to her home, 64 Batten Road, East Calais, VT 05650. Pruneau-Polli Funeral Home, 58 Summer St. in Barre, assisted the family.
(1) entry
Steve our hearts are broken for you. Wilma was such a fantastic lady. Please know our thoughts and prayers are with you. Sending much love to you.
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.