Wilma Bowling BARRE — Wilma Bowling, 89, formerly of Prairie Grove, Arkansas, and a local resident for the past three years, died on Monday, Dec. 27, 2021, at Lincoln House with her family by her side. Survivors include her son, Larry Bowling and his spouse, Joseph Shadroui, of Barre, Vermont; and her brother, David Johnson, of Prairie Grove, Arkansas; as well as many nieces and nephews and their families. The memorial service to honor and celebrate her life will be held at a time and date to be announced. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Lincoln House Assisted Living, 120 Hill St., Barre, VT 05641. Arrangements are by Hooker Whitcomb Funeral Home, 7 Academy St., Barre. For a memorial guestbook, please visit www.hookerwhitcomb.com.
