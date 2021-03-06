William Turner WINTER HAVEN, Fla. — William “Bill” Turner, 86, of South Genathy Road passed away on Monday, March 1, 2021, at Brookdale Winter Haven in Winter Haven, Florida. Born on Nov. 9, 1934, in Barre, Vermont, he was the son of Robert and Evelyn (Buck) Turner. He attended Spaulding Graded School and graduated from Spaulding High School in 1952. Following graduation, he enlisted in the U.S. Air Force and served as an Airman Second Class until he was honorably discharged. On June 11, 1960, he married Marilyn Lawliss in St. Monica Catholic Church in Barre. They made their home on the former LaGue Drive (now Rudd Farm Road) in Barre Town until moving to Auburndale, Florida, in 1990. Bill worked with and for many in the granite industry as a talented draftsman before retiring from North Barre Granite. He was a member of the American Legion Post #10 where he and Marilyn spent many a Saturday night with friends. He enjoyed camping with family and the Green Mountain Deer’s, boating, teaching his kids to water ski, being in the outdoors, deer hunting and outings with family. He loved to read and always had a good book in hand. He was a diehard Yankees fan and had a standing bet with his son-in-law every season. He and Marilyn traveled extensively visiting the different tropical islands and National Parks out west. He loved animals whether on TV or the walking trails near their home in Florida. One of the greatest gifts he left was the gift of the memories he made with his family. Survivors include his wife of 60 years, Marilyn Turner of Winter Haven, Florida; and his daughter, Lori and husband Jeremy Grenier of Graniteville, Vermont; two grandchildren, Kayleigh (McAllister) Roberts of Maine and Danielle Pouliot of South Carolina; and one great-granddaughter, Cadence Sturgeon of Maine; his sister, Sue Pope of Lake Wales, Florida; as well as nieces, nephews and many cousins. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his son, Bruce Turner; his brother, Jim Turner; and members of his extended family. A graveside service to honor and celebrate his life will be held at the convenience of his family in the Berlin Corner Cemetery in Berlin. Arrangements are by Hooker Whitcomb Funeral Home, 7 Academy St., Barre. For a memorial guestbook, please visit www.hookerwhitcomb.com.
