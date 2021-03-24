William S. Beard MONTPELIER — William S. Beard, 77, of Montpelier, Vermont, passed away on Feb. 28, 2021, at Berlin Health and Rehab. William, or as many knew him by “Bill,” was born in Hopedale, Massachusetts, on Sept. 11, 1943, to William Sidney and Betty (Sherburn) Beard. June 28, 1969, Bill married the love of his life, Ruth Elizabeth Sykas, and together, they had two children, Daniel and Rachel. Bill received his bachelor’s degree in music and geology from Lowell State. He earned a certain bit of local fame by being the gas pumping Santa at the Sunoco station in Montpelier but would later work for the State of Vermont. He was well-known for his jovial attitude and passion for selling useful things. His personality made the state vehicle auction an event to attend. One of Bill’s strongest passions was being the assistant Scoutmaster of Montpelier Scout Troop 709. He was well-known for organizing amazing adventures for youth and their families. With his help, local youth enjoyed the opportunity to visit places as varied as the Florida High Adventure Sea Base, wilderness rivers in Quebec and Yellowstone National Park. He will be remembered as an avid paddler and backcountry explorer who encouraged others to share in his adventuring. He was a long-standing member of Christ Church in Montpelier and an avid member of the church choir. He enjoyed playing his trombone in many local bands. He was a tireless volunteer at the Full Ladle community meal program. He served as a committee member for CVCAC and VFAFA. He was a member of Masonic Lodge 77. He truly loved the game of baseball. He spent many glorious summers as the announcer for the Vermont Mountaineers baseball team. He was predeceased by his parents, William and Betty; his wife, Ruth; as well as his brother, David Beard. He is survived by his son, Daniel of Montpelier, Vermont; his daughter, Rachel (Beard) Keast of Plainfield, Vermont, her husband, Chris, and their children, Chris and Bill; his brother's children, Allison and Christopher; as well as his ‘adopted’ son, Manuel Calvo-Salizar of Seville, Espana, and his family. He will be dearly missed by his and his wife’s extended families. Donations in the memory of Bill Beard may be made to the Full Ladle community meal program at Christ Church in Montpelier, Vermont: https://sites.google.com/view/christchurchvt/home. Services will be held at a later date. Arrangements are being made through Guare & Sons Funeral Home. Online condolences may be left at www.guareandsons.com.
