William Roy Britton Jr. MIDDLESEX — William Roy Britton Jr. (Bill), passed away Sunday, August 28, 2022, at Central Vermont Medical Center in Berlin, Vermont, after a long illness. Bill was born in NYC, NY, in 1948. He graduated from University of North Alabama in 1968, served two years in the U.S. Marines from 1968 to 1970, and attended Florida State University where he earned a master’s degree. In 1980, he directed his expertise in computer programming into a 30-year vocation as a systems analyst for McKesson Corporation. After retiring in 2014, he avidly pursued his lifelong avocation: bluegrass and folk music. A highly gifted musician, he played guitar, mandolin, banjo, bass, and fiddle for his own enjoyment, performed as a member and vocalist of many bands, and led many sing-a-longs at family reunions in Cullman, Alabama. He was a committed and much-loved father and husband. He is survived by his wife of 48 years, Jennifer Britton, his daughters, Erin Aylsworth and Sarah Britton, two beautiful grandchildren, Kiernan and Keegan, and his siblings: Dan, John, Tom, Mark, and Jennifer. Bill lovingly shared his life and talents with his family and many friends.
