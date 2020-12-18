William Richard Comstock HOUSTON, Texas — William Richard Comstock, age 76 years, passed from this life on Dec. 1, 2020, in Houston, Texas, after a MRSA infection with complications. He was born to Nellie Mae and Walter Edmund Comstock, in Barre, Vermont, on Feb. 17, 1944. Bill attended Williamstown Elementary and Williamstown High School. He graduated from The University of Vermont with a degree in accounting. After graduation, he worked for IBM in Burlington, Vermont, before transferring to Raleigh, North Carolina. In his new position, he audited IBM companies throughout the eastern states. He then settled permanently in Houston, Texas, a city he loved for its cultural offerings. There, he enjoyed working for the regional government at the Houston-Galveston Area Council and was well-liked by the large staff he supervised. After retirement, he worked briefly and part time as a judge on insurance claims. Bill was a member for 18 years at the Unity Church in Houston where he made many friends. One of his best friends described him as a “real gentleman who was always kind.” He was a great conversationalist and loved to talk to new acquaintances when he traveled around the world from England to Turkey. He appreciated the beauty of nature with its colors and fragrances, and loved to decorate each home with a little French flair. He had a talent for interior design. Bill’s most admirable attribute was compassion. He had a desire to serve the elderly and disadvantaged. Many holidays found him serving food at a homeless shelter. After devastating hurricanes, he volunteered where needed. He worked at the Astrodome in Houston as a triage person with the doctors, and volunteered at a nursing home cooking for patients and changing patients’ diapers because employees were stranded in the storm. A few years ago, he purchased a cabin in northern New Hampshire which he renovated using carpentry skills he must have inherited from his father and grandfather. He enjoyed the beauty of the remote mountainous region with his dog, Daisy, by his side. Bill was preceded in death by his sister, Brenda Darlene Comstock, his parents and grandparents. He leaves behind his brother, Fred Comstock (Sharyn); sister, Donna Dushku (Nicholas); 27 nieces and nephews; also, cousins, Kathy (Tom) Zampieri, Marge Radke, Carolyn (Royce) Griffith, Michael John (Lise), Karen Sironi, David (Barbara) Sironi and John Steeger. Our family would like to thank the excellent ICU staff at St. Luke Hospital in Houston for their exceptional efforts to restore Bill’s health. We are also very grateful for Bill’s loyal friends who helped to prepare his apartment for hospice care. Most emphatically, we are indebted to Bill’s devoted friend and our angel friend, Madeline McGallion, who stayed by our brother’s side when we couldn’t visit and made sure he knew he was safe and loved. Friends will hold an outdoor memorial service in the spring in Houston. A family graveside service will also be held in the Williamstown Village Cemetery in the spring.
