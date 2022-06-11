William R. Dowd RANDOLPH CENTER — William R. “Bill” Dowd, 82, died Friday, June 3, 2022, in Gifford Medical Center Garden Room, with family by his side. He was born Jan. 22, 1940, in Irvington, New Jersey, the son of Raymond Willam Sr. and Rose M. Dowd. He graduated in 1958 from Abraham Clark High School in Roselle, New Jersey, and from then-Vermont Agricultural and Technical Institute in 1960. Mr. Dowd married Jacqueline Maloney in June 1963. He was a salesman of school and office equipment and supplies. He also sold and produced radio advertising for WCVR, WYKR, and had an “on the air” radio program. He had been a member of REECH, RACDC, the Randolph Elementary School Board, as well as the Gideons. Mr. Dowd enjoyed fishing, hiking, acting and was a member of Montpelier Theatre Guild. Survivors include his wife; sons, Tom and Michael; five grandchildren; a sister, Betty Maloney, of South Carolina; an uncle, seven nieces, a nephew and several cousins. He was predeceased by a brother, Raymond Willam Jr. The memorial service will be 1 p.m. June 25 at Baptist Fellowship of Randolph. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Last Mile Ride https://giffordhealthcare.org/last-mile-ride/; Gideons International https://www.sendtheword.org; or Baptist Fellowship of Randolph, P.O. Box 344, Randolph, VT 05060. Arrangements are by Day Funeral Home.
